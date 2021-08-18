Suffolk's Omid Djalili leads tributes to comedian Sean Lock
- Credit: PA/David Parry
Suffolk-based comedian Omid Djalili has led tributes to 8 Out Of 10 Cats star Sean Lock, who has died aged 58.
Lock, known for his surreal content and deadpan style, was a team captain on the Channel 4 comedy panel show and starred in the popular BBC sitcom 15 Storeys High.
He died surrounded by his family at home after battling with cancer.
Off The Kerb Productions, Lock's agent, said: "It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock.
"Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy."
You may also want to watch:
Djalili, who has recently moved to Suffolk, described Lock as a "wonderful human being" who was "one of the funniest on and off the stage".
Lock previously performed at Ipswich Regent and Latitude Festival, which is held near Southwold.
Ipswich Regent said on Twitter: "We’re deeply saddened by today’s news about Sean Lock.
Most Read
- 1 Person dies after being hit by train
- 2 Go-ahead given for 81 new homes in Mid Suffolk village
- 3 Police and air ambulance called after pedestrian struck by car
- 4 Cook discusses Scott Fraser's role in side ahead of MK Dons reunion
- 5 Edmundson debut close, but mystery player out with sickness
- 6 'Post Wycombe is when you'll see us up and running' - Cook
- 7 Father-of-five denies murdering wife, whose body was found in park pond
- 8 7 pubs up for sale in Suffolk right now
- 9 Air ambulance called to suspected cardiac arrest
- 10 Parking space in Bury St Edmunds on sale for £10,000
"He performed many times at our venues, most recently in 2017, and will be hugely missed by Ipswich audiences and beyond."