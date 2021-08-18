Suffolk's Omid Djalili leads tributes to comedian Sean Lock

Published: 5:01 PM August 18, 2021 Updated: 10:16 AM August 20, 2021

Suffolk-based comedian Omid Djalili has led tributes to 8 Out Of 10 Cats star Sean Lock, who has died aged 58.

Lock, known for his surreal content and deadpan style, was a team captain on the Channel 4 comedy panel show and starred in the popular BBC sitcom 15 Storeys High.

He died surrounded by his family at home after battling with cancer.

Heart broken to hear about the passing of Sean Lock. Wonderful human being and easily one of the funniest on and off the stage. Love that he shunned social media and remained aloof from petty squabbles. Devastating loss. pic.twitter.com/sU3A8D57dC — Omid Djalili (@omid9) August 18, 2021

Off The Kerb Productions, Lock's agent, said: "It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock.

"Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy."

Djalili, who has recently moved to Suffolk, described Lock as a "wonderful human being" who was "one of the funniest on and off the stage".

Lock previously performed at Ipswich Regent and Latitude Festival, which is held near Southwold.

Ipswich Regent said on Twitter: "We’re deeply saddened by today’s news about Sean Lock.

"He performed many times at our venues, most recently in 2017, and will be hugely missed by Ipswich audiences and beyond."