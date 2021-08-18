News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Suffolk's Omid Djalili leads tributes to comedian Sean Lock

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:01 PM August 18, 2021    Updated: 10:16 AM August 20, 2021
Handout photo dated 16/12/14 of comedian Sean Lock, best known for panel shows 8 Out Of 10 Cats and

Sean Lock (left) has died aged 58. Suffolk comedian Omid Djalili has paid tribute - Credit: PA/David Parry

Suffolk-based comedian Omid Djalili has led tributes to 8 Out Of 10 Cats star Sean Lock, who has died aged 58.

Lock, known for his surreal content and deadpan style, was a team captain on the Channel 4 comedy panel show and starred in the popular BBC sitcom 15 Storeys High.

He died surrounded by his family at home after battling with cancer.

Off The Kerb Productions, Lock's agent, said: "It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock.

"Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy."

You may also want to watch:

Djalili, who has recently moved to Suffolk, described Lock as a "wonderful human being" who was "one of the funniest on and off the stage".

Lock previously performed at Ipswich Regent and Latitude Festival, which is held near Southwold.

Ipswich Regent said on Twitter: "We’re deeply saddened by today’s news about Sean Lock.

Most Read

  1. 1 Person dies after being hit by train
  2. 2 Go-ahead given for 81 new homes in Mid Suffolk village
  3. 3 Police and air ambulance called after pedestrian struck by car
  1. 4 Cook discusses Scott Fraser's role in side ahead of MK Dons reunion
  2. 5 Edmundson debut close, but mystery player out with sickness
  3. 6 'Post Wycombe is when you'll see us up and running' - Cook
  4. 7 Father-of-five denies murdering wife, whose body was found in park pond
  5. 8 7 pubs up for sale in Suffolk right now
  6. 9 Air ambulance called to suspected cardiac arrest
  7. 10 Parking space in Bury St Edmunds on sale for £10,000

"He performed many times at our venues, most recently in 2017, and will be hugely missed by Ipswich audiences and beyond."

Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Both lanes were initially closed to traffic following a collision near Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live | Updated

Road near A12 reopens after police incident

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Anthony McPartlin (left) and Declan Donnelly: Ian West/PA Wire

Suffolk Live

Ant and Dec's new TV game show recruiting people from Suffolk

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The Greyhound Inn will be going up for auction next month

Suffolk Live

Chance to run your own Suffolk pub as inn goes under the hammer

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The family of a man who died in a crash on the A144 have paid tribute to him

Suffolk Live

Tributes to 'kind and caring' father who died in A144 crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon