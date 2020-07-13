E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

LOOK: Stunning pictures show Comet Neowise soaring over Suffolk skies

PUBLISHED: 14:31 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:31 13 July 2020

Comet Neowise is said to be the most visible on Thursday, July 23 Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

Comet Neowise is said to be the most visible on Thursday, July 23 Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

JASON ALEXANDER

Stunning pictures have captured the Comet Neowise soaring over Suffolk’s skies.

Comet Neowise is visible at night in open skies and travels westerly Picture: JASON ALEXANDERComet Neowise is visible at night in open skies and travels westerly Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

The comet was discovered in March and is one of very few comets visible to the naked eye in this century.

Stargazers should be able to see the comet on its journey past Earth throughout this month, although it will be the closest to the planet on Thursday, July 23 – when it will be around 64 million miles away.

The interplanetary iceberg moves in a westerly direction across the sky and is said to be visible looking towards north.

Jason Alexander, better known as the “Wildlife Gadget Man”, has spent two nights photographing the comet across Suffolk and said the views “blew him away”.

Wildlife Gadget Man Jason Alexander spotted the Comet Neowise over Suffolk at the weekend Picture: JASON ALEXANDERWildlife Gadget Man Jason Alexander spotted the Comet Neowise over Suffolk at the weekend Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

Mr Alexander said: “After seeing some of the amazing photos of Comet Neowise on social media, I thought I would make the effort to get out with my camera and see if I could capture some shots of the comet over Suffolk skies. I started closer to home, on the outskirts of Ipswich and captured a few lovely shots of the comet appearing over the old radio towers along Foxhall Road.

“It takes a while for your eyes to adjust to the darkness but once your night vision kicks in the comet starts to become more visible.

“The first decent photo I captured of the comet blew me away. I only intended to go out for a few minutes, take a couple of photos and then go to bed. However, after seeing that first decent photo I was hooked!”

Mr Alexander later drove to Shingle Street before getting home at 3.30am, before setting off to Orford Castle and Shingle Street on Sunday night.

Mr Alexander travelled across the county during the early hours to spot the comet Picture: JASON ALEXANDERMr Alexander travelled across the county during the early hours to spot the comet Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

He added: “The comet is not the only spectacular thing you might see in the night sky at the moment.

“Over the past couple of nights I’ve also seen several shooting stars plus some amazing noctilucent clouds. Spectacular!”

•Have you seen the comet? Send us your pictures here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

“It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there” - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Objections lodged over plans for 340 more homes in growing village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Woolfenden takes marquee shirt as Ipswich Town release squad numbers for new season

Luke Woolfenden has just signed a new four-year deal with Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

“It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there” - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Objections lodged over plans for 340 more homes in growing village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Woolfenden takes marquee shirt as Ipswich Town release squad numbers for new season

Luke Woolfenden has just signed a new four-year deal with Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man ‘hit with traffic sign and concrete’ in daylight assault

Police are appealing for information after a man was reportedly assaulted in Saxmundham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Convicted burglar absconds from Hollesley Bay Prison

Hollesley Bay prisoner Mark Nicholls has absconded and has links to Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Do you think face coverings should be compulsory?

Face masks are rumoured to soon be mandatory in shops Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Market to return to Clare after lockdown

Organic tomatoes on sale at Clare market. Picture: GILES BRYANT

Trailer tent stolen from Ipswich driveway

A trailer tent has been stolen from an Ipswich driveway. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE