LOOK: Stunning pictures show Comet Neowise soaring over Suffolk skies

Comet Neowise is said to be the most visible on Thursday, July 23 Picture: JASON ALEXANDER JASON ALEXANDER

Stunning pictures have captured the Comet Neowise soaring over Suffolk’s skies.

Comet Neowise is visible at night in open skies and travels westerly Picture: JASON ALEXANDER Comet Neowise is visible at night in open skies and travels westerly Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

The comet was discovered in March and is one of very few comets visible to the naked eye in this century.

Stargazers should be able to see the comet on its journey past Earth throughout this month, although it will be the closest to the planet on Thursday, July 23 – when it will be around 64 million miles away.

The interplanetary iceberg moves in a westerly direction across the sky and is said to be visible looking towards north.

Jason Alexander, better known as the “Wildlife Gadget Man”, has spent two nights photographing the comet across Suffolk and said the views “blew him away”.

Wildlife Gadget Man Jason Alexander spotted the Comet Neowise over Suffolk at the weekend Picture: JASON ALEXANDER Wildlife Gadget Man Jason Alexander spotted the Comet Neowise over Suffolk at the weekend Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

Mr Alexander said: “After seeing some of the amazing photos of Comet Neowise on social media, I thought I would make the effort to get out with my camera and see if I could capture some shots of the comet over Suffolk skies. I started closer to home, on the outskirts of Ipswich and captured a few lovely shots of the comet appearing over the old radio towers along Foxhall Road.

“It takes a while for your eyes to adjust to the darkness but once your night vision kicks in the comet starts to become more visible.

“The first decent photo I captured of the comet blew me away. I only intended to go out for a few minutes, take a couple of photos and then go to bed. However, after seeing that first decent photo I was hooked!”

Mr Alexander later drove to Shingle Street before getting home at 3.30am, before setting off to Orford Castle and Shingle Street on Sunday night.

Mr Alexander travelled across the county during the early hours to spot the comet Picture: JASON ALEXANDER Mr Alexander travelled across the county during the early hours to spot the comet Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

He added: “The comet is not the only spectacular thing you might see in the night sky at the moment.

“Over the past couple of nights I’ve also seen several shooting stars plus some amazing noctilucent clouds. Spectacular!”

•Have you seen the comet? Send us your pictures here.