Commonwealth Games Queen's baton relay to pass through west Suffolk

The Queen's baton will complete a route around the UK in the coming months - Credit: Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

As the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham draw near, the route for the Queen's Baton Relay has been revealed, with one Suffolk town being named on the route.

On Saturday, July 9, the Queen's baton will pass through Bury St Edmunds in west Suffolk as it completes a route around the country in the run up to the games.

The baton's journey will begin on June 2 in London before making its way around the country, visiting more than 180 communities in England in a route spanning 2,500 miles.

Members of the public are encouraged to get involved with the celebrations and embrace the arrival of the Baton, taking the opportunity to experience the buzz of Birmingham 2022 in their community.

Suffolk will also be represented at the games by Ipswich squash player Lucy Turmel.

Thousands of 'batonbearers', each with inspiring backgrounds and stories, will have the honour of carrying the Baton during the journey through England, including those nominated in recognition of their contributions to their local community, whether that be in sport, education, the arts, culture or charity.

Between 40 and 130 batonbearers will carry the baton each day across land, sea and air.

Nigel Huddleston, Minister for the Commonwealth Games, said: "The 2022 Queen's baton relay is coming home.

"Travelling the length and breadth of England, the baton will bring the excitement of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games to every region of the country.

"The relay marks the final countdown to the biggest sporting event to be held in the UK since London 2012 and I hope people come together and line their streets to celebrate this historic moment."

Also in the east of England, the baton will stop by Great Yarmouth, King's Lynn and Cambridge on July 9.