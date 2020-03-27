The communities, groups and businesses in Suffolk helping others in their hour of need

Communities from across Suffolk are banding together Picture: Beckie Egan Photography/ Woodbridge Town Council/ Felixstowe Town Council Archant

Community groups have banded together across Suffolk to help assist those most in need during the coronavirus outbreak.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Butley

• The Oyster Inn is selling a range of food packages as well as other items in the shop. Also selling takeaway pizza with delivery available. Please contact Jane on 01394 450313 or email hello@theoysterinnbutley.co.uk

Bromeswell

• The award-winning restaurant The Unruly Pig has a small shop selling meats to take out and heat up at home. It is also offering delivery. All details at www.theunrulypig.co.uk or phone 01394 460310

Elmswell

• The Elmswell Virus Support is providing support and communication for those living in the village. it has delivered flyers to every house in the village and are working with Woolpit Health Centre to deliver prescriptions. You can get in touch with them through the Elmswell Virus Support Group on Facebook or by emailing Rachael Stratton via rachaelstratton@live.co.uk

Felixstowe

• The Felixstowe Helping Hands group is being run by councillor Darren Aitchison who has more than 300 volunteers registered on his database. They can help with shopping, prescription pick-ups, dog walking, vet prescriptions. Get in touch with the group through its Facebook page or by calling 07479556.

WATCH: Hospital staff dance in scrubs on TikTok to lift morale

Framlingham

• More than 100 volunteers have been recruited by the Hour Community to serve residents of Framlingham. Residents can place an order with the organisation, with a volunteer later delivering a box containing food, medication and magazines to their homes. You can get in touch with the scheme by calling 01728 440511.

Kesgrave

• The Kesgrave Covid-19 Community Group is made up of more than 300 volunteers who have stepped up to help the community. They have posted cards to residents with an emergency number and will provide help and information to people in the town. The group has set up a Facebook group called Kesgrave Emergency Support Covid-19 where you can get in touch with project leader Deborah McCallum.

Sign up to our daily news alerts

Halesworth

• If you need anything, from shopping, to a chat, you can contact a volunteer from the Halesworth Volunteer Centre 24/7 on 01986 875600 or email covid@halesworthvc.co.uk.

Shottisham

• The Sorrel Horse is offering takeaway meals between 12 and 3pm and from 6pm to 9pm Tuesday to Saturday.

Delivery is free in Shottisham but a £1.00 delivery charge outside the village Call 01394 411617 – card payments only.

Sutton

• The Plough Inn at Sutton is offering takeout. Call 01394 410505 for more information.

Snape

• The Crown is selling meat, fish, bread and vegetables and also offering takeaway. For more details call the pub on 01728 688324.

Sudbury

• The Bridge Project is delivering meals to people living in Great Cornard and Sudbury, Acton, Long Melford and Great Waldingfield. Those in need of the project’s services or who could help them out should call 01787 313691.

Woodbridge

• Woodbridge Town Council has helped to organise an army of volunteers known as the Emergency Response Group.

The group can carry out a number of different roles including walking the dog, posting mail, delivering shopping etc. To volunteer or request help from the group get in touch with your ward councillor or email emergency@woodbridge-suffolk.gov.uk.

• A number of Woodbridge businesses are offering deliveries to those living locally.

Jame Lightfoot, chairman of Choose Woodbridge, said:“ I am proud to say that our retailers have responded magnificently to the current situation.”

• Hasnips - 01394387382

• Woodbridge Pharmacy - 01394 382006

• Woodbridge Greengrocers -01394 386298

• The Cake Shop Bakery Ltd - 01394 382515

• COOK - 01394 384878

• Browsers - 01394 388890

• Warwick Convenience Store- 01394 382476

• Woodbridge Kitchen Company - 01394 382091

• Woodbridge Emporium- 01394 382382

• The Cooks Shed - 01394 446019

• East of England Co-Op - 01394 385837

• Woody’s Farm Shop - 01394 547748

• Les Chocolats Belges- 01394 386302

To have your, business, community group or organisation featured please email katy.sandalls@archant.co.uk.

For all the latest information about the coronavirus please join our Facebook group. All our coronavirus stories can be found here.