Suffolk Community Awards to recognise the best and brightest in county

PUBLISHED: 15:31 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 22 May 2019

The Suffolk Community Awards are being launched to recognise all the good work done by individuals and organisations across the county Picture: SUFFOLK ASSOCIATION OF LOCAL COUNCILS

The Suffolk Community Awards are being launched to recognise all the good work done by individuals and organisations across the county Picture: SUFFOLK ASSOCIATION OF LOCAL COUNCILS

SUFFOLK ASSOCIATION OF LOCAL COUNCILS

Suffolk's community heroes who go above and beyond to help people in their local area will be recognised in a new awards scheme.

The Suffolk Community Awards, launched jointly by Community Action Suffolk (CAS), Suffolk County Council (SCC) and the Suffolk Association of Local Councils (SALC), are designed to honour the people improving the quality of life for residents around them.

CAS chief executive Christine Abraham said: "These awards celebrate and recognise those 'who go the extra mile' and make positive contributions to their community.

"We are delighted this year to be joining with SALC and SCC's Most Active County to bring all these awards together in one evening recognising many unsung heroes in Suffolk."

There are 15 awards available ranging from youth participation and young person of the year to community building, contribution to volunteering, most active communities and village and town of the year.

Sally Longmate, Chief Executive of the Suffolk Association of Local Councils said: "Our Village of the Year Competition has not run for a few years and needed a review.

"Having attended the 2018 CAS Awards I instantly recognised there was potential to bring things together and focus on showcasing some of the fantastic outcomes that are being achieved.

"I am especially excited about putting the spotlight on the work of town and parish councils and the important contribution they make."

Previously the three organisations ran separate events; The CAS Awards, the SALC Village of the Year competition, newsletter and website of the year awards, and SCC's Most Active Community Award, run in partnership with SALC.

Cllr James Reeder, SCC's cabinet member for health, added: "As we continue to work towards our goal of becoming the most active county in England, this is a great opportunity to pay tribute not only to groups and individuals that make things happen but to showcase ideas and projects that can make a real difference."

A new website has been launched for people in Suffolk to apply for an nominate others for a Suffolk Community Award. Entries are now open and the closing date is July 21.

The awards will be presented on the September 24 at the Museum of East Anglian Life.

Full details can be found here.

