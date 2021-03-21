'Amazing' volunteers praised for Covid testing work in Suffolk schools

Published: 7:00 PM March 21, 2021

Volunteers have been helping roll out rapid testing across schools in Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk Resilience Forum

Volunteers from across Suffolk have helped to roll out the rapid-testing programme in schools across the county.

The 30 volunteers, co-ordinated by Community Action Suffolk (CAS), have helped to carry out the testing that found 47 cases of coronavirus in one week.

Schools in Ipswich and Sudbury, have thanked the volunteers for their work.

A spokesman for Stoke High School in Ipswich said: "Scaling up from 40 student tests to testing the whole school was a daunting task.

"We were incredibly grateful for the support we received from CAS because within days they were able to find us the most amazing volunteers.

"The commitment they have given to our school and our students has been overwhelming and we are incredibly grateful and indebted to them."

A spokesman for Ipswich Academy added: "From all of us at Ipswich Academy, we want to say a big thank you to our community volunteers who have supported our pupils return to school by helping with the Covid-19 lateral flow testing.

"As you can imagine it’s been a huge undertaking to ensure everyone can return to school safely and their support has meant our staff have been able to focus on settling pupils back into the classroom, teaching and learning.

"We are extremely proud of our community and couldn’t have done it without them."

Chris has been volunteering with Community Action Suffolk to help with testing at Stoke High School in Ipswich - Credit: Community Action Suffolk

Chris, who volunteers at Stoke High School, said: "By getting the kids into school we can all help them get back to being schoolchildren again, enjoying being in a safe environment, with their friends, learning in the old-fashioned classroom-based way. This is what we are all aiming for.

"Working with a great bunch of fellow volunteers and the school staff is a lovely way to spend a few hours and knowing that it really is helping is a great feeling."

Ian, one of the Community Action Suffolk volunteers, who has been helping with testing in schools - Credit: Community Action Suffolk

Ian, another volunteer who has been helping with testing at Ipswich Academy, said he was: “Proud. Pleased. And maybe a wee bit tired!”

Christine Abraham, chief executive of CAS also thanked the volunteers, saying: “On behalf of CAS and all the schools we have worked with, we would like to wholeheartedly thank every volunteer who has given up their time to get Suffolk’s young people back to school – you put yourselves forward without hesitation and we simply couldn’t have done it without you."