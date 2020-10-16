Children create ‘fond memories’ while planting bulbs with the community
PUBLISHED: 17:32 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:32 16 October 2020
Children have teamed up with the community to plant bulbs to brighten up a shopping precinct after a “long and cold winter”.
Pupils from Howard Community Primary School in Bury St Edmunds worked with the Howard Green Hearts Residents’ group and members of the school’s parent/teacher association (PTA) on the project.
Alison Weir, acting headteacher of the school, which is a member of Anglian Learning, said: “As a school we are always keen to be involved in local community events.
“When Katie Parker, town councillor, invited pupils to participate we felt that this was a great opportunity for our Year 1 pupils to learn about planting whilst at the same time provide them with the experience of contributing to their own community and follow the growth of the bulbs over the next few months.”
Jonathan Culpin, chief executive of Anglian Learning, who was invited to join the pupils, said: “The local community is at the heart of our schools within Anglian Learning, and this event was an opportunity for some of our pupils at Howard Community Primary School to create fond memories whilst at the same time learning through a practical experience. I was pleased to be able to participate.”
Ms Parker said she was “delighted” to be working with the school, the PTA and the Green Hearts Residents’ group, which donated the bulbs.
“It’ll be really heart-warming to see them all coming through after a long and cold winter,” she said. “A great example of a proactive community all working together to make the place where they live great.”
