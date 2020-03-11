E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Community bus service takes over threatened route

PUBLISHED: 12:41 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:41 11 March 2020

GoStart is a community bus service based in Sudbury and is to take over operation of the 112 route. Picture: GOSTART

GoStart is a community bus service based in Sudbury and is to take over operation of the 112 route. Picture: GOSTART

GoStart

A bus service to Sudbury serving six villages which faced the axe has been saved after councillors and a community operator joined forces.

The 112 route, which runs on Tuesdays and Thursdays between Bildeston and Sudbury, was due to end on March 31 after Suffolk County Council decided not to renew its subsidy.

Residents using the service and without access to private transport faced the prospect of being marooned or paying for a taxi to get to the town, but now independent community minibus operator GoStart, which runs minibuses with volunteer drivers in and around Sudbury, has stepped in to provide 16 seater minibuses running the same route at the same time on the same days.

The new service is being supported by three local councillors - Suffolk county councillors Robert Lindsay and Jack Owen, who are both contributing to costs from their individual locality budgets, and Bryn Hurren of Babergh District Council has been helping coordinate between the parties.

John Philips, chair of the board of trustees of GoStart, said: 'I'm pleased to say that we have obtained confirmation from traffic commissioners that route 112 can continue to operate from 1st April using a 16 seater bus operated by GoStart.

'This is nothing if not a community initiative, and I hope it will be supported by the community.'

You may also want to watch:

MORE: County Council announces rural bus service cuts



The new 112 route will run from Bildeston, via Chelsworth, Monks Eleigh, Brent Eleigh, Little Waldingfield and Great Waldingfield to Sudbury bus station on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, returning early afternoon.

Mr Lindsay said: 'This is great news. Although the county council as a body appears to have washed its hands from supporting small rural bus services, those of us who live in isolated villages know that the passengers on this bus have no other options for getting to town.

'I've met the passengers when riding the bus. Many are disabled, elderly or simply can't afford to drive.'

Mr Hurren said he was delighted the service was going ahead: 'It just shows what a little bit of local determination can do, when people put their minds to it.

'We're very grateful to GoStart for taking this on and I hope passengers in my patch will now support the bus by using it.'

Mr Owen added: 'I'm happy to contribute financially to kick start this service, since it brings people into Sudbury on market day and so benefits the market and town, as well as the passengers. We need to support bus services wherever we can.'

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

Builders apologise over ‘dangerous’ faults in new home

George Skipper and Rhiannon Jennings recently moved into a brand new Kier property and have had huge problems with damp and now the electrics Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

Builders apologise over ‘dangerous’ faults in new home

George Skipper and Rhiannon Jennings recently moved into a brand new Kier property and have had huge problems with damp and now the electrics Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Street cordoned off after man dies in Colchester

The police cordon in place in Colchester this morning following the death of a man. Picture: EMILY COX

Ipswich Town could live stream matches for fans if coronavirus forces games to be played behind closed doors

Ipswich Town may live stream games free for fans if the coronavirus forces matches to be played behind closed doors.. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Man, 25, accused of burglary at town centre bar and café

Edmundo Lounge (right) in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Traffic clears on A14 after two vehicle crash

There are long delays on the A14 following a collision near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A14 bridge plunge lorry driver ploughed into car and through crash barrier

Marcin Koziol's lorry at the foot of the bridge over the A14 at Claydon Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24