Community pay respects after woman dies in Long Melford crash

Reverend Matthew Lawson, rector at Long Melford Holy Trinity Church, said his thoughts and prayers were with all those involved in the fatal collision. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The community of Long Melford have expressed their condolences after a woman died in a road crash on the bypass on Sunday night.

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

The single car crash happened on the A134 Long Melford bypass at 8.45pm on Sunday, and the victim, a woman in her 40s, died at the scene.

A man who was travelling in the same car was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed until the early hours of Monday morning and police are now appealing for any witnesses to the accident.

Richard Kemp, Suffolk County Councillor for Melford division, said: “The people of Long Melford send out their wishes of comfort to those who have been impacted by this tragedy.

Suffolk County Councillor for Melford division Richard Kemp has raised concerns about the danger of the A134 Long Melford bypass. Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL Suffolk County Councillor for Melford division Richard Kemp has raised concerns about the danger of the A134 Long Melford bypass. Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

“Without knowing the circumstances it is difficult to make any comments on this particular accident.”

He said there had been previous accidents on the road and renewed calls for road safety measures to be put in place.

“In general this latest accident adds to the number of fatal incidents that have taken place on the Long Melford Bypass since being built in 1991.

“It is frustrating for local councillors, that despite the increasing traffic flows, and more traffic increases calculated from the vast development proposed at Chilton Woods, those in charge of road safety at Suffolk County Council choose to ignore the requests made by local councillors over a period of time for greater safety measures on this section of the A134.”

The Rev’d Matthew Lawson, of Long Melford Holy Trinity Church, said: “This is such sad news. Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved.”

In October 2018, cyclist Brian Riley, 65, was killed on the Long Melford bypass after being hit by a lorry when the driver got distracted by his phone. Caraza Dan-Constatin, a professional driver from East London, was sentenced to 40 months in jail.

In 2002, a 24-year-old civic centre worker was killed in a collision on the bypass after his Ford Fiesta collided with a Ford Mondeo.

Suffolk County Council were contacted for comment.

Any witnesses, or anyone driving along the road immediately prior to the collision with a dashcam in their vehicle, are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference CAD 410 of July 19.