Leisure centre to get £1.5million upgrade

Views are being sought ahead of an upgrade to Newmarket Leisure Centre Picture: ABBEYCROFT LEISURE Archant

Residents are being invited to share their views on what they would like to see included in an upgrade of Newmarket Leisure Centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new facilities at Haverhill Leisure Centre Picture: PHIL MORLEY The new facilities at Haverhill Leisure Centre Picture: PHIL MORLEY

A community consultation has been launched for the Exning Road centre by West Suffolk Council and not-for-profit operators Abbeycroft Leisure, who say they want to understand what residents want before any decisions are taken.

News of the consultation comes after a £1.5million refurbishment project was completed at Haverhill Leisure Centre at the beginning of the year.

The nine-month revamp saw a complete overhaul of the centre in two phases, including new changing rooms, an extended gym, a new self-centre and a children's soft play area.

MORE: Take a look at town's new leisure centre after £1.5m refurbishment

In a joint statement, West Suffolk Council and Abbeycroft Leisure said they are looking to carry out community consultation on investment opportunities at the centre.

Refurbishment work at Haverhill Leisure Centre was completed at the start of the year Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL Refurbishment work at Haverhill Leisure Centre was completed at the start of the year Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

They said: “West Suffolk Council is working on a programme of investment in our leisure centres.

You may also want to watch:

“An essential part of this is understanding what local people want before any formal decisions are taken. The £1.5m upgrade of Haverhill Leisure Centre we have just completed has been warmly received.

“Now we want to find out what Newmarket people would like to see and we're inviting them to tell us either in person at the centre or at a series of public consultation events.”

MORE: Leisure centre crowned gym of the year

The public consultation events will take place on:

Tuesday, May 7 – 5pm to 8pm at Newmarket Leisure Centre

Wednesday, May 8 – 1pm to 3pm at Tesco, Fordham Road, Newmarket

Friday, May 10 – 7am to 9am at Newmarket Leisure Centre

Brett Gooch, Abbeycroft's general manager at Newmarket Leisure centre, said: “The views of our community are really important in this process and we want to encourage as many people as possible to tell us what they think, either at one of the special events or by contacting us at the centre.”

Views and feedback from the community, along with the results of design proposals, will be considered by West Suffolk Council in a report seeking funding for the eventual scheme.