In pictures – How have you been celebrating Easter in lockdown?

PUBLISHED: 18:01 13 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:09 13 April 2020

Jack Saunders, age 3, from Rushmere St Andrew on his Easter egg hunt. Picture: HOLLY SAUNDERS

Jack Saunders, age 3, from Rushmere St Andrew on his Easter egg hunt. Picture: HOLLY SAUNDERS

From trails in back gardens, to playing with neighbours from a distance – children and families have been continuing their beloved Easter egg hunts during lockdown.

Rosie-May Saunders age 4 from Rushmere St Andrew on her Easter egg hunt. Picture: HOLLY SAUNDERSRosie-May Saunders age 4 from Rushmere St Andrew on her Easter egg hunt. Picture: HOLLY SAUNDERS

Although events at many attractions and parks across the area sadly couldn’t take place this year, many families in Suffolk staged their own hunts at home - hiding eggs in the garden, around the house, or even taking it in turns with their neighbours to search for hidden eggs in their street.

This year parents have had to become even more inventive, by staging the trails in their own homes with signs and bunny ears where possible.

Meanwhile, some lucky children across Suffolk even had a visit from the Easter bunny himself – with volunteers from Funplay Limited dressing up to cheer children up by leaving eggs on doorsteps or on a wall for them to collect from a safe distance.

At St Joseph’s College in Ipswich, the boarding community enjoyed their very own Easter egg hunt in the school’s grounds.

The Easter bunny paid a visit to some lucky children on Sunday! Picture: SOPHIE KINGThe Easter bunny paid a visit to some lucky children on Sunday! Picture: SOPHIE KING

The pupils wore bunny ears and had colourful pots to gather their collected chocolates.

One street even had an Easter egg hunt competition with all its neighbours involved – showing real community spirit and togetherness on the sunny Sunday morning.

More: Your photos of Easter egg hunts in the garden during lockdown

Darcey, aged 4, and Esmay, aged one, from Ipswich on their Easter hunt. Picture: AMANDA ABREYDarcey, aged 4, and Esmay, aged one, from Ipswich on their Easter hunt. Picture: AMANDA ABREY

Leaving eggs for childrenLeaving eggs for children

Visiting local shops and visiting staffVisiting local shops and visiting staff

Cheering up bus driversCheering up bus drivers

Topic Tags:

