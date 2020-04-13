In pictures – How have you been celebrating Easter in lockdown?
PUBLISHED: 18:01 13 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:09 13 April 2020
From trails in back gardens, to playing with neighbours from a distance – children and families have been continuing their beloved Easter egg hunts during lockdown.
Although events at many attractions and parks across the area sadly couldn’t take place this year, many families in Suffolk staged their own hunts at home - hiding eggs in the garden, around the house, or even taking it in turns with their neighbours to search for hidden eggs in their street.
This year parents have had to become even more inventive, by staging the trails in their own homes with signs and bunny ears where possible.
Meanwhile, some lucky children across Suffolk even had a visit from the Easter bunny himself – with volunteers from Funplay Limited dressing up to cheer children up by leaving eggs on doorsteps or on a wall for them to collect from a safe distance.
At St Joseph’s College in Ipswich, the boarding community enjoyed their very own Easter egg hunt in the school’s grounds.
The pupils wore bunny ears and had colourful pots to gather their collected chocolates.
One street even had an Easter egg hunt competition with all its neighbours involved – showing real community spirit and togetherness on the sunny Sunday morning.
