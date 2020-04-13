Gallery

In pictures – How have you been celebrating Easter in lockdown?

Jack Saunders, age 3, from Rushmere St Andrew on his Easter egg hunt. Picture: HOLLY SAUNDERS Archant

From trails in back gardens, to playing with neighbours from a distance – children and families have been continuing their beloved Easter egg hunts during lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rosie-May Saunders age 4 from Rushmere St Andrew on her Easter egg hunt. Picture: HOLLY SAUNDERS Rosie-May Saunders age 4 from Rushmere St Andrew on her Easter egg hunt. Picture: HOLLY SAUNDERS

Although events at many attractions and parks across the area sadly couldn’t take place this year, many families in Suffolk staged their own hunts at home - hiding eggs in the garden, around the house, or even taking it in turns with their neighbours to search for hidden eggs in their street.

This year parents have had to become even more inventive, by staging the trails in their own homes with signs and bunny ears where possible.

So we had an Easter Egg hunt with our neighbours with the eggs given to us this morning by @forgechurch thanks guys! pic.twitter.com/HevQfUy5MG — Mike Walsh (@mcwalshy10) April 12, 2020

Meanwhile, some lucky children across Suffolk even had a visit from the Easter bunny himself – with volunteers from Funplay Limited dressing up to cheer children up by leaving eggs on doorsteps or on a wall for them to collect from a safe distance.

At St Joseph’s College in Ipswich, the boarding community enjoyed their very own Easter egg hunt in the school’s grounds.

The Easter bunny paid a visit to some lucky children on Sunday! Picture: SOPHIE KING The Easter bunny paid a visit to some lucky children on Sunday! Picture: SOPHIE KING

The pupils wore bunny ears and had colourful pots to gather their collected chocolates.

One street even had an Easter egg hunt competition with all its neighbours involved – showing real community spirit and togetherness on the sunny Sunday morning.

Happy Easter from our boarding community who have already enjoyed an Easter Egg Hunt this morning! #iloveboarding #stjostogether pic.twitter.com/YecqAaQITy — St Joseph's College (@MyStJos) April 12, 2020

More: Your photos of Easter egg hunts in the garden during lockdown

Darcey, aged 4, and Esmay, aged one, from Ipswich on their Easter hunt. Picture: AMANDA ABREY Darcey, aged 4, and Esmay, aged one, from Ipswich on their Easter hunt. Picture: AMANDA ABREY

A slightly strange Easter but the girls still had a lot of fun after the Easter Bunny visited and did a sterling job setting up the annual Easter egg hunt. Only this year at 8am...! #eastereggs #EasterSunday pic.twitter.com/JtXW3kFoN9 — Robin Dey (@rob_dey) April 13, 2020

Leaving eggs for children Leaving eggs for children

Visiting local shops and visiting staff Visiting local shops and visiting staff

Have already been out in the garden with two excited boys for this years Easter Egg hunt! Looks like a diet of chocolate & hot cross buns today ‍♂️ Happy Easter everyone! pic.twitter.com/lB7ix9BmyN — Lee Richardson (@Little_lee82) April 12, 2020

Cheering up bus drivers Cheering up bus drivers