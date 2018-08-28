Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Clifftop ceremony sees hundreds unite for ‘very moving’ community event

PUBLISHED: 13:33 12 November 2018

The beacon is lit at Pakefield for the community event. Picture: Mick Howes

The beacon is lit at Pakefield for the community event. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

A clifftop ceremony commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ending of the First World War attracted a fine turnout as a “very moving” community event was held.

Rev Sharon Lord with some of the 42 people each reading out a name of those from Pakefield who had died in the First World War. Picture: Mick HowesRev Sharon Lord with some of the 42 people each reading out a name of those from Pakefield who had died in the First World War. Picture: Mick Howes

An estimated crowd of more than 500 people turned out on Pakefield Cliffs on Sunday, November 11.

Those present saw the beacon lit as the bells tolled to remember the war dead and to mark 100 years since the Armistice was signed.

Bugler David Brooks at Pakefield cliffs. Picture: Mick HowesBugler David Brooks at Pakefield cliffs. Picture: Mick Howes

Rev Sharon Lord, vicar of Pakefield, led the proceedings. She said: “It was a very moving and poignant occasion with stories, songs and reflection. “The community did us proud, coming out in their droves to support the event. The church was full prior to the start for a time of reflection and it was heartwarming to see everyone standing around the beacon.

“Our bugler David Brooks sounded Last Post and the crowd fell silent before the clifftop beacon was lit and the bells from our nearby All Saints and St Margaret’s church rang out.”

Rev Lord added: “We remembered that the community of Pakefield likely stood on the same cliffs 100 years ago, thanking God that the war was over, but also in grief for all those who had been killed.

“Then children read stories of local people involved in the First World War and everyone joined in the singing of wartime songs. Afterwards several people said how singing the songs brought back memories of hearing them from their parents or grandparents.

“But the most moving part of occasion for me was to see 42 people come forward to read the names of those from Pakefield who had died.

“A fitting way to end our contribution to the nationwide day of commemorative events marking the centenary of the end of the First World War.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Inquest opens into death of much-loved 22-year-old in car crash

13 minutes ago Will Jefford
Charlotte Oakes was killed following a crash on the A12 at Frostenden Picture: SUPPLIES BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A 22-year-old woman killed in a car crash on the A12 was the front-seat passenger in a car involved in the accident, an inquest has heard.

Is your Remembrance Day picture in our gallery?

47 minutes ago Suzanne Day
You have sent us beautiful pictures from across Suffolk and Essex Picture: EMMA CHURCHMAN

Reader’s Armistice Day pictures from Suffolk and Essex

Toy bargains before Black Friday - sales from Argos, Smyths and The Entertainer

14:34 Judy Rimmer
Lego City Capital Construction Set is in the toy sale at Argos. Picture: ARGOS

Looking for bargain toys in the run-up to Christmas? If so, there’s still just time to take advantage of Argos three for two toy sale - while Smyths has unveiled early Black Friday offers.

Deaths at mental health trust due to safety incidents rise by 75pc

14:25 Geraldine Scott
Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Serious safety incidents led to 35 deaths at the region’s mental health trust over a six month period, figures have revealed.

Ipswich beats Norwich to be tipped to become one of the UK’s fastest growing economies after Brexit

13:51 Jessica Hill
Ipswich Town Centre.

Ipswich is expected to have one of the fastest-growing city economies in the UK in the three months following the scheduled date for leaving the EU, according to a new report.

Town centre road closed for emergency repairs

13:21 Andrew Papworth
Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A road in a coastal town centre has been shut at short notice for emergency repairs.

Jail for man who sexually assaulted young mother in her home

13:08 Jane Hunt
Leon Woods has been jailed for 20 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A Colchester man who broke into a woman’s house and sexually assaulted her in a “terrifying” attack after he’d been drinking and using cocaine has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Most read

College dealt new blow after second damning inspection report

Principal Jane Townsend at the Otley campus of Easton and Otley College Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Opinion Fuller Flavour: ‘If we stay up it will be 100% because of Lambert’

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert is very animated on the touchline at Reading Picture Pagepix

Director of collapsed building firm under police investigation has been declared bankrupt

Sam Shutlar (Samuel David Construction)

Video Dog pub lives up to its name with national dog-friendly award win

Landlords Charles and Eilir and Charles Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja at The Dog in Grundisburgh, which has won an award as the UK's top dog-friendly pub. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Students to stage show of unity after spate of stabbings and assaults on campus

The Students' Union has organised a protest in reaction to attacks on their students on campus this year. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Long tailbacks on the A12 following broken down lorry

A lorry has broken down on the A12 heading north at Little Glemham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24