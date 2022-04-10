Community farm gives a guided tour to environment network

Gallery

Deben Community farm in Melton gave a guided tour to representatives of the Greenprint Forum - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A community farm held a guided tour at the weekend to showcase its work providing a learning experience for children and care for people with disabilities and health issues.

The Deben Community Farm in Saddlemakers Lane, Melton provides a care farm, forest school and home education classes as part of its goal to connect people with their community and encourage them to lead healthier and happier lives.

Director Heather Heelis at Deben Community Farm - Credit: Charlotte Bond

David Chenery and Heather Heelis, who run the farm, welcomed approximately 20 members of the East Suffolk Greenprint Forum, which represents businesses, community groups and the public who are interested in helping to protect the environment.

Jane Healey from Green Print Forum at the community farm - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The forum’s secretary Daniel Wareing said the visit was designed to showcase good practice so people could adapt them to their own lives.

Director David Chenery. Deben Community farm in Melton welcome the Transition Woodbridge group - Credit: Charlotte Bond

He added: “The aim was to show people what works so they can take that knowledge back into their own lives.”

Daniel Wareing Secretary of Green Print Forum. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

To find out more about the forum, visit https://www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/environment/east-suffolk-greenprint-forum/





Visitors from the Greenprint Forum learn more about the work of Deben Community Farm - Credit: Charlotte Bond



