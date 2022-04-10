Gallery
Community farm gives a guided tour to environment network
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
A community farm held a guided tour at the weekend to showcase its work providing a learning experience for children and care for people with disabilities and health issues.
The Deben Community Farm in Saddlemakers Lane, Melton provides a care farm, forest school and home education classes as part of its goal to connect people with their community and encourage them to lead healthier and happier lives.
David Chenery and Heather Heelis, who run the farm, welcomed approximately 20 members of the East Suffolk Greenprint Forum, which represents businesses, community groups and the public who are interested in helping to protect the environment.
The forum’s secretary Daniel Wareing said the visit was designed to showcase good practice so people could adapt them to their own lives.
He added: “The aim was to show people what works so they can take that knowledge back into their own lives.”
To find out more about the forum, visit https://www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/environment/east-suffolk-greenprint-forum/