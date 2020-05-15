‘Thoughts and prayers’ of community with newborn girl found dead at recycling centre

Community leaders have expressed their grief after the body of a newborn girl was found at Sackers scrap Metal and Waste Recycling Site in Needham Market. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Community leaders have voiced their grief and shock after a body of a newborn baby girl was discovered at a Suffolk recycling centre.

Revd Canon. Diane Williams, from Parish Church of St John the Baptist, said the baby and her family will be in her prayers. Picture: ARCHANT Revd Canon. Diane Williams, from Parish Church of St John the Baptist, said the baby and her family will be in her prayers. Picture: ARCHANT

Tragedy hit Needham Market on Thursday, May 14 after the body of the baby girl – believed to be less than two days old – was found at Sackers recycling centre in Ipswich Road.

Police officers were called to the site at 3pm, where they discovered the body of the baby girl. The death is being treated as unexplained.

Members of the community have voiced their shock at the tragic incident.

Revd Canon Diane Williams, from Parish Church of St John the Baptist, said the baby and her family will be in her prayers.

The Rev Canon Williams added: “This is very sad and tragic situation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, the employees who found the baby and with the police carrying out the investigation.”

Founder of the Suffolk Baby Bank, Klaire Bailey, said she was approached by police in their investigation into the death, due to her work with mothers in difficult situations.

While not speculating about what lead to this incident, she said: “We are seeing a lot of referrals from young mums, even under-age mums, at the moment many of who have been kicked out or are concealing their pregnancy from their families.

“There has been a huge increase in the number of mums we are supporting with full packages as they have nothing.”

Ms Bailey was shocked to hear the news but said she would not be surprised if the mum was facing a very difficult situation and sadly did not know where to get help.

She added: “She will be needing medical treatment and I hope they find her soon as she will need help.

“I think it will be someone who didn’t think there was any other way out and didn’t know there are services to help her.”

Social media has also been awash with heartfelt messages of condolence, with many regarding the incident as “heartbreaking” and “unbearably sad”.

One Twitter user said: “God bless the baby... And her mother.

“This is tragic. I hope you find her and give her the love she needs.

“How sad.”

Martin O’Shea, Needham Market town councillor, said he was “very surprised” to hear of such an incident and expressed his sympathies for the mother of the child.

He added: “We can only imagine how the body got there to the recycling centre but it is just shocking news.”

