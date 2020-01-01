Community order for man who breached sexual harm prevention order

A 52-year-old Suffolk man who breached a sexual harm prevention order by accessing a swingers site has been given a community order.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (Jan21) was Gary Baker, of Broadway, Fressingfield, who admitted breaching a sexual harm prevention order mposed on April 6, 2016 for ten years.

Godfried Duah, prosecuting, told the court Baker was given the order when he was sentenced for downloading child porn and being in possession of extreme pornography.

The court heard that when police examined Baker's mobile phone it was found he had been accessing website Fab Swingers, which connects local people looking for sex, and Facebook outside of contacting his family.

When he was interviewed by police he admitted breaching the sexual harm prevention order and said he wanted more support in fully understanding his order.

Baker was given an 18 month community order and a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 35 days.

He was also ordered to pay £200 costs and to attend a Horizon programme.

Craig Marchant for Baker said his client was apologetic and remorseful for breaching the order.

He said he had been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder(PTSD) after leaving the army.