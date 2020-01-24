E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

How you can help family whose home burned to the ground

PUBLISHED: 16:53 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:53 24 January 2020

The fire was tackled by more than 70 firefighters overnight on January 21 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The fire was tackled by more than 70 firefighters overnight on January 21 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A Suffolk community is rallying round a family who lost everything in a devastating fire at their home.

The family fled as fire tore through the thatched roof cottage in Barningham, gutting the property and destroying everything inside.

A Go Fund Me page 'Family of Barningham house fire' has now been set up to raise money for the family, who have not been named but are understood to be staying locally, by Sophie Byrom and Faye Lucy Hawkins.

Ms Byrom was a neighbour of the couple and their two children, who escaped without injury, and who helped them on the night their home went up in flames.

She said: "The family are understandably still in shock and overwhelmed. They've been so brave.

"The community is pulling together to help them to get through the next few days and then to help them slowly rebuild their home and lives.

"It was devastating to stand by their sides and watch helplessly as their home disappeared in front of them."

You may also want to watch:

Ms Byrom said she had been at home with her nine-year-old son Benny when the fire broke out, at around 9.30pm on Tuesday January 21.

She proudly told how Benny helped settle the family's two children while she helped their parents.

"We heard a scream and then saw the horrific flames from our back door," she said.

"He was understandably also shocked by what he was witnessing and yet his strength and kindness in a very stressful and emotional scene was unbelievable.

"He helped me get their two sons safely to our home in the warm so they didn't have to watch their home alight.

"Benny then got them duvets, hot chocolates, snacks, put the television on and sat with them whilst I helped the parents."

Ms Byrom said she was boxing donations of food, clothes, toiletries, dog supplies as well as the Go Fund Me Page.

At the height of the blaze there were 16 fire engines from Suffolk and Norfolk sent to tackle it.

An investigation into the cause is now underway but Suffolk fire officers say the property was so severely damaged it may be impossible to establish.

Most Read

Murderer Jeremy Bamber: New White House Farm ITV drama is ‘a disgrace’

Jeremy Bamber has labelled the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

Police investigating after man’s remains found at farm

Human remains were found in Middleton near Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Most Read

Murderer Jeremy Bamber: New White House Farm ITV drama is ‘a disgrace’

Jeremy Bamber has labelled the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

Police investigating after man’s remains found at farm

Human remains were found in Middleton near Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police investigating after man’s remains found at farm

Human remains were found in Middleton near Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Network Rail gives just 24 hours notice of major weekend train disruption

Network Rail will be replacing track at Maryland. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Mud on A12 sparks traffic delays

The A12 through Farnham is affected Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

How you can help family whose home burned to the ground

The fire was tackled by more than 70 firefighters overnight on January 21 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Celebrations as village completes £700k modern makeover for community venue

Westleton villagers Amanda Freeman, Eddie Higgins and Anne Higgins using the new kitchen facilities in the renovated village hall Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND
Drive 24