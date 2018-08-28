Sunshine and Showers

Community react to ‘disturbing’ news of possible human remains at Leiston fire site

PUBLISHED: 11:20 07 February 2019

Police were called to the remains of the building yesterday afternoon Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

People living in Leiston have been reacting to the news that human remains are believed to have been found following a fire.

Emergency services were called to Victory Road to the scene of a portable building fire on Wednesday afternoon.

This morning Suffolk police said that what is believed to be human remains had been found at the scene.

Lindsey Whale who works at the neighbouring cadet centre said: “It’s a bit disturbing to hear that human remains have been found.

“The building was like a port-a-cabin. I’m not aware that anyone lived in the building but they did have bonfires next to it. There was always someone watching the figures though.

“I just assumed it was somewhere they would shelter when they had the fires.

“I think people around here will be shocked by the news because that sort of thing doesn’t happen.

“Fires happen sometimes but to hear someone was in there is awful.”

A resident whose property backs on to the football ground, but did not want to be named said: “It’s horrific to hear about the fire. The whole community will be shocked by the news.

“I didn’t even know it happened I just heard over Facebook later in the day.

“I took my dog for a walk past there yesterday and didn’t notice anything different although I wasn’t looking I suppose.”

