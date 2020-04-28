Clean up operation goes on as ‘Barry’ graffiti sparks more vandalism

People have begun to retaliate with the graffiti tags of 'Barry' by adding their own opinions on the matter. Images are blurred due to the offensive content. Picture: STEVE HALE Archant

Community wardens are facing the prospect of having to clean up a fresh spate of graffiti which has appeared in public locations in a small Suffolk market town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

People have begun to retaliate with the graffiti tags of 'Barry' by adding their own opinions on the matter. Images are blurred due to the offensive content. Picture: CLARE BUTLER-MORGAN People have begun to retaliate with the graffiti tags of 'Barry' by adding their own opinions on the matter. Images are blurred due to the offensive content. Picture: CLARE BUTLER-MORGAN

The graffiti, some of it offensive, has appeared on walls in Sudbury in response to the name “Barry” which was initially daubed on walls at 16 locations in the town.

Now community wardens, who have been working hard to remove the name “Barry” by scrubbing and repainting numerous walls, now face the prospect of having to clean up the additional graffiti which appears to have been added in retaliation.

Local resident Steve Hale spotted the additional graffiti while out for a walk on Sunday afternoon.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “I admire some graffiti, the wall outside Belle Vue and the underpass near Tesco’s are exceptionally good. That is art. What ‘Barry’ is doing is nothing short of vandalism. “It might feel different to him if someone turned up and started spray painting his house with pointless scrawl. Why not, instead of just writing his name, which he must be very proud of that he is able to spell it correctly, not paint something that is in keeping with the surroundings? But get permission to do it first.”

So far six ‘Barry’ tags have been removed and cleaned in Sudbury by the community wardens, who feel their time could be better spent helping residents with food drops and maintaining the general upkeep of the town during the coronavirus outbreak.

Bradley Smith, a Sudbury community warden, said: “We will win the fight against this unlawful act of sheer vandalism and the team are making it a priority to find out the culprit and bring them to justice as soon as possible, and again we will be reclaiming all costs that we are occurring.”

Suffolk Constabulary said: “We are aware of the graffiti in various locations in Sudbury and inquiries are on-going to locate the potential suspect(s).

“Anyone who has information that could assist is asked to contact Sudbury Safer Neighbourhood Team police on 101.”

For regular updates on the coronavirus, press here.