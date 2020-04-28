E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Clean up operation goes on as ‘Barry’ graffiti sparks more vandalism

PUBLISHED: 07:30 29 April 2020

People have begun to retaliate with the graffiti tags of 'Barry' by adding their own opinions on the matter. Images are blurred due to the offensive content. Picture: STEVE HALE

People have begun to retaliate with the graffiti tags of 'Barry' by adding their own opinions on the matter. Images are blurred due to the offensive content. Picture: STEVE HALE

Archant

Community wardens are facing the prospect of having to clean up a fresh spate of graffiti which has appeared in public locations in a small Suffolk market town.

People have begun to retaliate with the graffiti tags of 'Barry' by adding their own opinions on the matter. Images are blurred due to the offensive content. Picture: CLARE BUTLER-MORGANPeople have begun to retaliate with the graffiti tags of 'Barry' by adding their own opinions on the matter. Images are blurred due to the offensive content. Picture: CLARE BUTLER-MORGAN

The graffiti, some of it offensive, has appeared on walls in Sudbury in response to the name “Barry” which was initially daubed on walls at 16 locations in the town.

Now community wardens, who have been working hard to remove the name “Barry” by scrubbing and repainting numerous walls, now face the prospect of having to clean up the additional graffiti which appears to have been added in retaliation.

Local resident Steve Hale spotted the additional graffiti while out for a walk on Sunday afternoon.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “I admire some graffiti, the wall outside Belle Vue and the underpass near Tesco’s are exceptionally good. That is art. What ‘Barry’ is doing is nothing short of vandalism. “It might feel different to him if someone turned up and started spray painting his house with pointless scrawl. Why not, instead of just writing his name, which he must be very proud of that he is able to spell it correctly, not paint something that is in keeping with the surroundings? But get permission to do it first.”

So far six ‘Barry’ tags have been removed and cleaned in Sudbury by the community wardens, who feel their time could be better spent helping residents with food drops and maintaining the general upkeep of the town during the coronavirus outbreak.

Bradley Smith, a Sudbury community warden, said: “We will win the fight against this unlawful act of sheer vandalism and the team are making it a priority to find out the culprit and bring them to justice as soon as possible, and again we will be reclaiming all costs that we are occurring.”

Suffolk Constabulary said: “We are aware of the graffiti in various locations in Sudbury and inquiries are on-going to locate the potential suspect(s).

“Anyone who has information that could assist is asked to contact Sudbury Safer Neighbourhood Team police on 101.”

For regular updates on the coronavirus, press here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

NHS staff ‘turning to foodbanks’ in coronavirus crisis

NHS workers are turning to foodbanks in the coronavirus crisis, volunteers said Pictures: GETTY IMAGES/SARAH LUCY BROWN/ARCHANT

Clean up operation goes on as ‘Barry’ graffiti sparks more vandalism

People have begun to retaliate with the graffiti tags of 'Barry' by adding their own opinions on the matter. Images are blurred due to the offensive content. Picture: STEVE HALE

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

‘I was young and naive... I simply wasn’t ready’ - Premier League midfielder reflects on Town spell

Conor Hourihane never made a senior appearance for Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Mapped – Ipswich businesses we have lost so far this year

The Ipswich businesses we have lost in 2020. Picture: Archant
Drive 24