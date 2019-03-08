Daily search parties launched in effort to find missing Leiston man

Brian Nunn, 82, went missing from his Leiston home on July 19 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A concerned community has rallied together in a desperate attempt to find 82-year-old Brian Nunn, nearly two weeks after he disappeared from his family home.

Brian Nunn, 82, was spotted on dashcam footage shortly after he disappeared Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Brian Nunn, 82, was spotted on dashcam footage shortly after he disappeared Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Mr Nunn, who has dementia, was reported missing after leaving home on foot, in Abbey Road, Leiston, at about 10am on Friday, July 19.

A dash cam captured the 82-year-old walking along Lovers Lane towards Sizewell at around 3pm that same day, but he has not been seen since.

Now, just short of two weeks since his disappearance, more than 200 people have come together to launch a fresh search effort in the Leiston area.

A public Facebook group, called 'Search party for missing Brian Nunn', has amassed 232 members since its creation on July 29.

Janice and Andrew Nunn appealed for help with the search for Brian on July 26 Picture: TOM POTTER Janice and Andrew Nunn appealed for help with the search for Brian on July 26 Picture: TOM POTTER

The group, which is made up of friends, family members, and other concerned members of the community, is organising twice daily searches for Mr Nunn - one at 12pm and one at 4pm - for as long as it takes to find him. The first two 'search walks' are taking place today, August 1.

The group has acknowledged it does not have any experience in search and rescue, but members are going to "try and do the best we can".

Anybody is free to join, providing they are over 18 years old and take responsibility for their own safety.

A post shared on the group added: "Good luck everybody and lets hope we find him."

Mr Nunn's wife and son made a desperate plea for help with the search on Friday, July 26.

Janice Nunn, 74, said her husband had wandered off on previous occasions, but never for longer than two or three hours.

"I'm a bit numb at the moment," she said.

"It's worse when I wake up and I know it's another day wondering where he is, and if he's alive."

Abbey Road was temporarily closed as part of the search for the former shopfitter, who requires medication he left behind at home, along with his wallet, containing cash, travel passes and anticoagulant alert card.

Police have also carried out extensive searches in the area, assisted by volunteers from Suffolk Lowland Search & Rescue.

Mr Nunn is described as white, 6ft 1in, of medium build but with a stoop, and grey hair with dark flecks. He was clean shaven at the time he went missing and was last seen wearing beige slacks, a navy blue polo shirt with a beer brand logo, black trainers with a white stripe and green soles, a dark brown gilet and a watch on his left wrist.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Mr Nunn, or has any information about where he might be, should contact the duty sergeant for Halesworth on 101, quoting CAD 444 of July 19.