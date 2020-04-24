E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Hop to it! How a community team made food deliveries fun

PUBLISHED: 11:30 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:56 24 April 2020

Alfie and Oscar Mansfield were delighted to receive Easter eggs thanks to the Sudbury Community Wardens. Picture: EMMA MANSFIELD/SUDBURY COMMUNITY WARDENS

Alfie and Oscar Mansfield were delighted to receive Easter eggs thanks to the Sudbury Community Wardens. Picture: EMMA MANSFIELD/SUDBURY COMMUNITY WARDENS

Community wardens have been spreading a little cheer to the people of Sudbury and Great Cornard by delivering leftover stock from supermarkets and shops to homes displaying a rainbow in support of keyworkers.

Melanie Edwards, a community warden, doing the rounds for the Bunny Bunny Hop Hop Rainbow Drop scheme in the Sudbury area. Picture: COURTESY OF SUDBURY COMMUNITY WARDENSMelanie Edwards, a community warden, doing the rounds for the Bunny Bunny Hop Hop Rainbow Drop scheme in the Sudbury area. Picture: COURTESY OF SUDBURY COMMUNITY WARDENS

From delivering hampers to care homes on behalf of the Co-operative Food Store in Great Cornard to dropping off surplus Easter treats for the children, the community wardens vowed to visit anyone displaying a rainbow picture in honour of keyworkers and the NHS.

Also in collobaoration with seven local schools, the wardens managed to cover 950 houses during their delivery crusade bringing joy to many people but especially the children over the Easter period.

Laura Carolyn commenting on Facebook said: “Fantastic job guys, well done! Thank you to our local supermarkets and community wardens for making so many children happy in this awful time.

A lot of effort has been put in by the residents of Sudbury and Great Cornard in displaying their rainbows to show suppor for the NHS and keyworkerst. Picture: COURTESY OF SUDBURY COMMUNITY WARDENSA lot of effort has been put in by the residents of Sudbury and Great Cornard in displaying their rainbows to show suppor for the NHS and keyworkerst. Picture: COURTESY OF SUDBURY COMMUNITY WARDENS

“It’s been lovely seeing all the updates and photos.”

The project was the brain child of Bradley Smith, a Sudbury Commuity Warden, who said: “The supermarkets donated their excess Easter stock and we delievered to as many people as possible who had rainbows displayed in Sudbury and Great Cornard.

“This week through the generosity of Waitrose and Partners and the hard work of the Sudbury Town Council Community Wardens team, Bunny Bunny Hop Hop began sweeping the streets of both Sudbury and Great Cornard.

“With this initiative the team were hoping to bring a smile to those who are displaying some stunning rainbows of hope and support for our wonderful NHS.

Lynsey Powell from Waitrose, behind the counter on the left, helped initiate the scheme. Left, Bradley Smith of the Sudbury Community Wardens with Myles Morley (Waitrose), Janette Watsons (C) Tracey Mitchell (Right) and Harry Haines, a warden. Picture: COURTESY OF SUDBURY COMMUNITY WARDENSLynsey Powell from Waitrose, behind the counter on the left, helped initiate the scheme. Left, Bradley Smith of the Sudbury Community Wardens with Myles Morley (Waitrose), Janette Watsons (C) Tracey Mitchell (Right) and Harry Haines, a warden. Picture: COURTESY OF SUDBURY COMMUNITY WARDENS

“With Sainsbury’s and Tesco’s also participating in this, the Sudbury Community Wardens were able to reach more houses and continuing to make this unprecedented time brighter.”

Lynsey Powell, team manager at Waitrose & Partners Sudbury, said: “We were really pleased to donate some treats to Sudbury Town Council for children who have put their lovely pictures in their windows to support key workers. We’re continuing to support the local community in any way we can.”

Emma Mansfield, mum to Oscar and Alfie, said: “They love making people smile, not just with the display at the front of the house but they draw and paint rainbows and make cards and send them out to family and friends to cheer them up as they know a lot of people are home alone at the moment.”

Laura Hunt, whose children decorated their wall and refuse bins, said: “All the children would like to say a massive thank you to Bradley and the team and everyone involved.

Laura Hunt's children decorated their wall and refuse bins in honour of the NHS and keyworkers and were visited by the wardens with Easter treats. Picture: COURTESY OF LAURA HUNT/SUDBURY COMMUNITY WARDENSLaura Hunt's children decorated their wall and refuse bins in honour of the NHS and keyworkers and were visited by the wardens with Easter treats. Picture: COURTESY OF LAURA HUNT/SUDBURY COMMUNITY WARDENS

“They said they were really surprised and grateful and love how their community are pulling together.

“They were delighted with the eggs the wardens gave them - they thought the warden was the Easter bunnies helper,”

To view the Rainbow Drop video, press here.

For regular updates on the coronavirus, press here.

