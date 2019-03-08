Community reacts to naming of two Newmarket rash victims

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Officers have revealed the names of two men who died after a crash in Newmarket.

Harry Fussey, 19 and Louis Cope-Cornell, 22, both from Newmarket, have been identified as the two occupants of a purple Volvo S40 which was found in a ditch on Dullingham Road, Newmarket.

Officers were called to the incident near to the railway line at 2.50am on Tuesday, September 3.

On arrival, they found that the vehicle had appeared to have collided with a tree and was sitting almost vertically in the ditch.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the East of England Ambulance Service also attended but the two men were found dead inside the vehicle.

Officers have now released their identities pending formal coroner's inquest proceedings.

The local community has reacted with sadness as the names of the two young men have been released.

Louise Morgan, Dullingham Parish Council Clerk, said: "I knew the families on a personal level. It is very tragic that it happened.

"I don't know what caused the crash or what happened but it is a very sad loss.

"It is a really tragic loss for the community. My thoughts go out to their families."

West Suffolk district councillor for Newmarket East, Robert Nobbs, said: "It is just an extremely sad event to have happened.

"I was aware that there had been two fatalities on the road and I think that there is great shock amongst everybody locally.

"I know that there have been accidents before on that bit of road, but I don't really travel along it enough to know how it happened."

The crash and another fatal in Stradishall in early September means that 22 people have now been killed in a total of 21 fatal crashes on Suffolk's roads in 2019.

This is already a 16% increase on the number of fatalities in the whole of last year.

In 2018, a total of 18 people died in 17 fatal crashes on the county's roads.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: "Any witnesses, or anyone who believes they may have seen a car matching the description above driving in the Newmarket area on Tuesday, September 3, should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit by quoting CAD 36 of 3 September."