Suffolk rail commuters face disruption on the main line to London

PUBLISHED: 07:13 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 07:43 27 February 2019

Services between Colchester and Ipswich are affected. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Services between Colchester and Ipswich are affected. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Archant

Journeys between Ipswich and Colchester train stations have been cancelled or delayed due to a broken down freight train.

Greater Anglia said the train became defective late last night which now requires a specialist team to attend.

Five services have so far been cancelled, and Greater Anglia earlier recommended that passengers postpone their journeys.

However, at 7.30am it said services were starting to return to normal - but there could still be alterations, cancellations or delays.

