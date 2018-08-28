Mother’s claim for compensation after son’s life-changing injuries in crash

Floral tributes at the scene of the crash on Dulls Lane, Ellingham, Norfolk. Photo: Nick Butcher ©archant2017

A mother whose son suffered life-changing injuries after his girlfriend crashed their car into a tree has launched a bid for compensation for his care.

Care worker Hannah Bennett, 26, from Diss, was found to be 28 times the ketamine limit when she crashed her new car into a tree on Dulls Lane, Great Ellingham, on March 4 2017.

Her boyfriend Greg Jacques, from Bungay, was the front seat passenger and was flown to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with extensive brain haemorrhages, forcing doctors to operate to relieve the pressure.

He also suffered fractured ribs and a fractured skull and was treated at the hospital’s neuro intensive care unit.

Now, Mr Jacques’ mother Amanda Jacques has issued a writ at the High Court in London claiming the crash was caused by the negligent driving of Miss Bennett.

The writ says her Renault Clio, which she had been driving since February 24, was being driven out of control, and also highlights the levels of cannabis and ketamine later found in her blood.

It accuses Miss Bennett of negligently driving her car too fast, failing to heed the right hand bend where she lost control, and failing to slow down or break.

She crossed over onto the wrong side of the road as a result of excessive or harsh steering, it says.

While recovering, Mr Jacques also suffered an infection from septic shock and was fitted with a special tube for feeding after problems swallowing.

He left hospital in May 2017 and, after undergoing rehab at a unit in Norwich, now requires round-the-clock medical care and support which is expected to continue for the rest of his life.

Mrs Jacques is seeking provisional damages for her son and for the way to be left open for him to return to court and seek further compensation if his condition deteriorates in future.

The claim includes the costs of his care for his lifetime, which could run into millions of pounds.