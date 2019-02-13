Winner of our £1,000 giveaway competition revealed

Mary Brown couldn't beleive it when she found out she won £1000 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The winner of the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star’s £1,000 giveaway says she is “overwhelmed” by the prize.

Mary Brown has won £1000. Mary celebrating with her husband Michael and Jane Brown from the East Anglian Daily Times Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Mary Brown has won £1000. Mary celebrating with her husband Michael and Jane Brown from the East Anglian Daily Times Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mary Brown, 76, from Hundon, near Haverhill, said she was shocked when she found out she had scooped the money.

“It was a lovely surprise,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it, I was so overwhelmed.

“My dad was a Suffolk man and always had the East Anglian so we grew up with it around the house.

“We always pick up our copy from our local shop in Hundon.”

Mary and Michael Brown celebrating after winning £1000 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Mary and Michael Brown celebrating after winning £1000 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mrs Brown said her husband visited the new cardiac centre at West Suffolk Hospital to have a new pacemaker fitted on Christmas Eve, and the couple will be donating some of the money to charity.

“We will be making a small donation to the My WiSH Charity, because they were so good,” she said.

“There’s no big plans of what to do with the rest, but we will probably enjoy some days out at the seaside.”

To be in with the chance of winning, entrants had to collect specially printed tokens.

Thousands of people from across the county entered for a chance to scoop the £1,000 prize.