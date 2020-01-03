E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Can you help find this missing 62-year-old woman?

PUBLISHED: 21:32 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 21:33 03 January 2020

Heather Hazleton, 62 was last seen this morning at Stowmarket Train Station. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Concern is growing for a missing 62-year-old woman who was last seen outside of Stowmarket Train Station.

Heather Hazleton, from Combs, was last seen at around 7.30am this morning, Friday, January 3, at Stowmarket Railway Station and she was reported missing to Suffolk police shortly before 3.30pm today.

It is believed that she may have been trying to travel to the West Country by train and coach.

She is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall with short bushy mousey hair.

She was last seen wearing a bright blue coat, dark coloured dress and carrying a black shoulder bag and possibly a supermarket type bag and she also uses a mobility walker.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of Heather and are appealing for anyone who may have seen her or know of her whereabouts to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD reference 203 03/01/2020.

