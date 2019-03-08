Opposition grows ahead of 'cheese wedges' planning decision

Opposition to the cheese wedges has been growing ahead of the planning meeting

Opponents to a controversial new housing project have been stepping up their campaign against the site ahead of an important council decision next week.

Mrs Padfield said it was important to make people aware of the planning meeting

New posters have gone up in Woodbridge in protest ahead of a meeting about the future of the former Suffolk Coastal District Council offices on Melton Hill.

An application for 100 new homes - known locally as the cheese wedges but officially as King's View - is set to go before East Suffolk District Council next week.

Planning officers have recommended that councillors approve the application made by developers Active Urban Woodbridge Limited.

New posters opposing the cheese wedges have been put up in Woodbridge

Claire Padfield, who lives close to the site, has put up a number of posters outside her property to remind people of next week's meeting.

"The reason I had the posters up is to warn local people. Unless you are following the planning application you don't know," said Mrs Padfield.

"It's a communication to those members of the community who care and will have been bothered to file letters of objection three times."

Alan Vaughan, chair of the Woodbridge Society

She added: "My objection is that this is totally wrong for the site; it's out of character and overdeveloped."

Alan Vaughan, chairman of the Woodbridge society has also raised further concerns about the proposal, including how it fits with the latest government advice on housing.

"Their argument seems to be that they like the design and the complete absence of local support should be ignored.

"Since the earlier applications, the National Planning Policy Framework has been changed. As the Council's Conservation Officer acknowledges, it gives more weight to developments fitting in with their surroundings. The proposed Cheese Wedges do not and will harm their neighbours.

"This is a new planning committee for a new council.

"They must take this opportunity to end this sorry saga so that a new proposal which command popular support can be put forward."

Active Urban Woodbridge Limited were contacted for comment.

East Suffolk Council's planning committee will meet to discuss the application on Tuesday.