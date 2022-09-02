Leaking pipe in Suffolk street has been 'running for weeks'
- Credit: GOOGLE MAPS
A major pipe leak has been pouring water on to a Suffolk town street for a number of weeks, raising fears about waste during drought conditions.
Residents in Leiston have posted on Facebook about the rupture in Roberts Road, which they said had been gushing for a long time and was particularly concerning when the county was moved into drought status by the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) in August.
The leak is coming from a private water pipe which feeds several homes in the street.
Another resident has written to Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey, who will be raising the concerns with water company Essex and Suffolk Water, which is responsible for the area.
A resident, who did not wish to be named, said: “In times of water shortages and drought nationwide, it is an appalling situation to say the least.
“Heaven only knows how much fresh, clean, precious water has been literally wasted down the drain in the weeks it's been running, perhaps!?”
A Facebook poster said: “It's a ridiculous waste of water. Running straight down the road and into a drain.”
Another added: “It’s so bad that’s probably why the country has a drought.”
A spokesperson for Essex and Suffolk Water said: “We are aware of a leak on Roberts Road, Leiston, which is on a private water pipe feeding several homes.
“This leak lies within the boundary of the properties and so is their responsibility to repair it, however, we are supporting the customers to carry out a repair as soon as possible.
“Given the current period of dry weather, we have additional teams out on the ground to find and fix leaks in order to keep water waste to a minimum.
“We ask customers to report leaks when spotted through our leakage portal at www.eswater.co.uk/check-your-area.”