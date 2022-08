Andrew Soley has not been seen since yesterday - Credit: Essex Police

Concerns have been raised for a missing man from Colchester.

Andrew Soley, was last seen in the Turner Road area of the town at about 8pm yesterday (August 12).

He is wearing a black top, dark grey jogging bottoms, a black hooded top and black shoes.

A spokesman for Essex Police said if anyone has any information on where Mr Soley is, please call 101 immediately.