Concerns for missing 71-year-old man

Concerns have been raised for a 71-year-old man who has been reported missing near Saxmundham.

John Troughton was last seen at his home in Kelsale on Friday, September 9.

He has been described as white, 5ft 11ins tall, of slim build and with a beard.

Mr Troughton wears a blue baseball cap and carries a black backpack and a long pole with a Norwegian flag on top.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers are concerned for Mr Troughton's welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on where he might be to contact them on 101.