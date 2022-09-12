News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Concerns for missing 71-year-old man

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:37 AM September 12, 2022
Concerns have been raised for missing 71-year-old man

Concerns have been raised for missing 71-year-old man - Credit: Suffolk police

Concerns have been raised for a 71-year-old man who has been reported missing near Saxmundham.

John Troughton was last seen at his home in Kelsale on Friday, September 9. 

He has been described as white, 5ft 11ins tall, of slim build and with a beard. 

Mr Troughton wears a blue baseball cap and carries a black backpack and a long pole with a Norwegian flag on top. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers are concerned for Mr Troughton's welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on where he might be to contact them on 101. 

Saxmundham News

Don't Miss

An incident in Sudbury involving a suspected gas leek PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man remains under arrest after woman and girl stabbed to death in home

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Here is how stamps, coins, postboxes and more will change following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen

How stamps, coins and postboxes will change for the King

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
An incident in Sudbury involving a suspected gas leek PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk Live News

Double murder probe launched after two women stabbed to death in home

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The scene in Great Waldingfield

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Village in 'shock' as police launch murder probe after double stabbing

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon