Concerns raised for missing 65-year-old woman

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:47 AM October 17, 2022
Carol-Anne Walker missing from Clacton, Essex

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 65-year-old woman from Clacton. 

Carol-Anne Walker was last seen at about 6.30am today. 

A spokesman for Essex Police said they are carrying out a number of enquiries in order to locate the 65-year-old. 

She has been described as 5ft 6ins and of medium build with shoulder-length dark hair. 

Ms Walker was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur hood and white cardigan. 

If you see Ms Walker or have any information on her whereabouts please contact Essex Police immediately on 999 and quote incident 200 of October 17. 

