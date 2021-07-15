Published: 4:00 PM July 15, 2021 Updated: 4:24 PM July 15, 2021

Residents of Stowmarket are unhappy with the state of Pound Lane in the town - Credit: Richard Smith

A man has expressed his concerns over the state of overgrown hedges and fly tipping problems in a street in Stowmarket.

Resident Richard Smith has complained about Pound Lane in the town - a private road and not under council ownership - and has asked Mid Suffolk District Council for help.

Mr Smith said: "The tarmac track which is about 8ft track wide is now down to about 2ft (because of the over grown hedges) and people struggle to get down it.

"I contacted the council about it and they said they can't do anything until the autumn because of nesting birds.

"There has been so much rubbish dumped in the ditch - microwaves and furniture have been taken out."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Smith is concerned that the rubbish could end up in the River Gipping, which is at the end of the lane.

He said: "Eventually all this stuff is going to end up in the river.

"The ditch leads right to the river, and I have asked the council to come and clear it out.

"The council have asked me to agree that if they come and do a one-off clearance that I will look after it from there on.

"I have told them that I would be prepared but only if the council collect anything I retrieve from the ditch."

Mid Suffolk District Council has said that it does not own the land, but is willing to work with residents to help tidy up the area.

A spokesperson for Mid Suffolk said: “We are aware of recent reports of littering and fly tipping on Pound Lane in Stowmarket which have been investigated.

“As Pound Lane is a private road, the hedges and land are the responsibility of the landowners to maintain rather than the council – we are, however, keen to work with our local communities wherever resources allow and have offered to help tidy up the area as part of our winter works schedule."