Chris Morgan has been reported missing from Witham - Credit: Essex Police

Concerns have been raised for the welfare of a missing 26-year-old man from Essex.

Chris Morgan was reported missing from Witham shortly after 11.15am today (August 17).

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are concerned for Chris’ welfare and we’re carrying out a number of enquiries in order to find him.

"If you know where Chris is or if you are with him now, please call 101 immediately."