Concert to raise money for defrauded Sudbury charity

A concert is to be held in Sudbury to raise funds for a charity which lost £10,000 to online fraudsters.

The Sudbury Rock Choir is holding the show at St Peter’s church on March 9 in aid of The Bridge Project, a charity which has been helping disadvantaged adults in the area for more than 20 years.

The Bridge Project lost the money after being tricked into making three online payments from the end of November last year until mid-January.

It thought it was paying a supplier but it later they had been tricked into using bogus details. The money has not been traced.

The Rock Choir concert in aid of The Bridge Project had already been planned, but choir member Peter Routley said the swindle made it even more important that the show raised as much money as possible.

“It was such a cruel theft, and The Bridge does so much for people round here,” he said.

“We had organised the concert in aid of it anyway because it is such a worthy cause, but there is even more of an incentive now to raise as much as we can.”

Sudbury Rock Choir has two groups, who rehearse on Mondays at Ormiston High School and on Wednesdays at the Quay Theatre.

The two will combine to form a choir of around 100 singers performing choral versions of popular rock classics under conductor Adam Abo-Henriksen.

The Bridge Project was set up in 1995 and support those living with dementia, learning disabilities and those experiencing mental health issues.

It has a café in Gainsborough Street from where it runs social activities, a hot meal delivery service and creative workshops for all ages.

Jo Searle, chief executive of The Bridge Project, said the charity was “extremely grateful” to the Rock Choir for the show.

“The bank has told us there is no chance of getting the money back as they can’t trace it,” she said.

“Our work will continue but we are extremely grateful to the Rock Choir for them wanting to do something for us.”

The show will include a raffle and a sponsored head shave by members of staff at The Bridge Project.

Tickets cost £7 and are available from The Bridge or on the door, which opens at 7pm.

For more details, or to make a donation to the charity, call 01787 313691 or go to The Bridge Project website.