E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Concert in aid of teenager's Borneo conservation trip

PUBLISHED: 10:42 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:42 14 November 2019

Hazel has a soft spot for the orangutan and now hopes to help the species on a conservation trip to Borneo. Picture: AMY WHITTLE

Hazel has a soft spot for the orangutan and now hopes to help the species on a conservation trip to Borneo. Picture: AMY WHITTLE

Archant

A concert is being held to raise money towards a conservation trip to Borneo to help the plight of indegenious people and wildlife struggling in today's climate.

Hazel from Woodbridge is raising funds for her conservation trip to a camp in Borneo. Picture: HEATHER GRAYHazel from Woodbridge is raising funds for her conservation trip to a camp in Borneo. Picture: HEATHER GRAY

Hazel Whittle, 16, from Woodbridge, is hosting an evening of Bornean entertainment including music performed by herself and friends as well as home cooked food to honour her forthcoming journey with Camps International.

Working to help plant trees, provide a kindergarten and a community hub for the isolated villagers in the Kinabatangan Valley in North East Borneo, Hazel is passionate about the plight of the area and said: "In this time when we face a climate emergency, this work has never been more important.

You may also want to watch:

"I have always had a fascination with rainforest ecosystems and the amazing and diverse life forms they support.

Camps International have hopes of trying to salvage the orangutan from the climate and palm oil crisis. Picture: HEATHER GRAYCamps International have hopes of trying to salvage the orangutan from the climate and palm oil crisis. Picture: HEATHER GRAY

"So when I heard there was an opportunity to join an expedition to Borneo with Camps International and be involved in conservation work as well as working alongside local communities, I thought this was an amazing opportunity to make a positive impact on such a special environment."

Hazel has raised £345 so far and is hoping to raise more with her concert held on Sunday, November 17 at Burness parish rooms, the Street, Melton.

Tickets cost £10 and are available at borneoconcert.tickets@outlook.com

To donate, press here.

Most Read

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the centeral reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Most Read

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the centeral reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the centeral reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Have East Anglia’s long-lost ‘crown jewels’ been found after nearly 1,400 years?

The Staffordshire hoard helmet reconstruction, with conservator Lizzie Miller Picture: Birmingham Museums Trust

Meet the adorable newborn puppies who will soon be police crime-fighters

These adorable pups will grow up to police the streets! Picture: AMFIDES

Defecating in sinks, riding bicycles – the reasons people have been banned from libraries revealed

One individual was banned from recycling centres after making verbal threats to a member of staff at Foxhall Recycling Centre. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

‘Can you get me a unicorn pedal boat?’ Weirdest requests from Travelodge guests revealed

One customer hoped staff would be able to procure a unicorn pedal boat and a rainbow in place above the hotel for a picture perfect wedding proposal Picture: ANDY ABBOTT/SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists