Concert in aid of teenager's Borneo conservation trip

Hazel has a soft spot for the orangutan and now hopes to help the species on a conservation trip to Borneo. Picture: AMY WHITTLE Archant

A concert is being held to raise money towards a conservation trip to Borneo to help the plight of indegenious people and wildlife struggling in today's climate.

Hazel from Woodbridge is raising funds for her conservation trip to a camp in Borneo. Picture: HEATHER GRAY Hazel from Woodbridge is raising funds for her conservation trip to a camp in Borneo. Picture: HEATHER GRAY

Hazel Whittle, 16, from Woodbridge, is hosting an evening of Bornean entertainment including music performed by herself and friends as well as home cooked food to honour her forthcoming journey with Camps International.

Working to help plant trees, provide a kindergarten and a community hub for the isolated villagers in the Kinabatangan Valley in North East Borneo, Hazel is passionate about the plight of the area and said: "In this time when we face a climate emergency, this work has never been more important.

"I have always had a fascination with rainforest ecosystems and the amazing and diverse life forms they support.

Camps International have hopes of trying to salvage the orangutan from the climate and palm oil crisis. Picture: HEATHER GRAY Camps International have hopes of trying to salvage the orangutan from the climate and palm oil crisis. Picture: HEATHER GRAY

"So when I heard there was an opportunity to join an expedition to Borneo with Camps International and be involved in conservation work as well as working alongside local communities, I thought this was an amazing opportunity to make a positive impact on such a special environment."

Hazel has raised £345 so far and is hoping to raise more with her concert held on Sunday, November 17 at Burness parish rooms, the Street, Melton.

Tickets cost £10 and are available at borneoconcert.tickets@outlook.com

To donate, press here.