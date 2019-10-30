Yoga teacher's death at railway crossing was suicide, inquest concludes

A coroner has concluded the death of yoga teacher Lisa Linsdell from Creeting St Mary at a Needham Market railway crossing was a result of suicide

A woman killed by a train at a level crossing in Needham Market which has been earmarked for closure died as a result of suicide, a coroner has concluded.

Yoga teacher Lisa Linsdell, 65, from Creeting St Mary, died on July 10, 2018, after she was hit by a passenger train at the Gipsy Lane crossing.

An inquest into her death, at Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich, heard Mrs Linsdell had fallen into a "deep depression" after suffering a "manic episode" in January 2018.

Giving evidence on the second day of the inquest on Tuesday, Daniel Fisk, route level crossing manager for Network Rail, said the firm had been trying to close the crossing for a number of years but that it had been a "challenging" process.

He said a public inquiry into its closure, and the creation of a footbridge further up the rail route, is due to be completed later this year.

He said: "The only safe level crossing is a closed level crossing and that is what Network Rail strives to do."

Concluding the inquest, Area Coroner Jacqueline Devonish, said she was satisfied Network Rail could not have prevented Mrs Linsdell's death.

Questions had also been raised by Mrs Linsdell's husband David Allen about the care she received from her GP and the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

The inquest had heard evidence that Mrs Linsdell had been moved from a 'red zone' status - where extra support is given if someone shows a significant danger of taking their life - to a 'green zone status' weeks before her death.

However, Ms Devonish said: "Stepping her down to green was a reasonable clinical condition.

"The expectation was that she would continue to improve.

"I am satisfied the care received from mental health services and her GP was good."

Ms Devonish added: "During the last two weeks of her life she had conversations with her husband saying felt she was not getting better and felt she would never get better.

"Her husband has no reason to suppose she had plans to take her own life at that time."

She concluded Mrs Linsdell died as a result of suicide.

Following the inquest, Mr Allen said he was satisfied with the conclusion and that the questions he raised had been answered by the coroner.