Object which hit van could have been thrown from bridge

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident on the A12 near Hatfield Peverel Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

An object which damaged a car windscreen on the A12 could have been thrown from a bridge, police have said.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened around 7.15am on Friday, September 13 on the A12 near Hatfield Peverel.

You may also want to watch:

Police say they are investigating the possibility that concrete may have been thrown from the bridge after the southbound Hatfield Peverel junction.

The object hit a blue Ford Transit, causing damage to the windscreen and wing mirror. The driver was unharmed.

Any witnesses to this incident, or anyone who has access to relevant dash-cam footage, is asked to call Braintree's local policing team on 101, quoting crime reference number 42/146590/19.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or report anonymous information via the Crimestoppers website.