Object which hit van could have been thrown from bridge

PUBLISHED: 14:58 21 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:58 21 September 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident on the A12 near Hatfield Peverel Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident on the A12 near Hatfield Peverel Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

An object which damaged a car windscreen on the A12 could have been thrown from a bridge, police have said.

The incident happened around 7.15am on Friday, September 13 on the A12 near Hatfield Peverel.

Police say they are investigating the possibility that concrete may have been thrown from the bridge after the southbound Hatfield Peverel junction.

The object hit a blue Ford Transit, causing damage to the windscreen and wing mirror. The driver was unharmed.

Any witnesses to this incident, or anyone who has access to relevant dash-cam footage, is asked to call Braintree's local policing team on 101, quoting crime reference number 42/146590/19.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or report anonymous information via the Crimestoppers website.

