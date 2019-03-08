Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Condition of man found unconscious in street improves but mystery remains

PUBLISHED: 13:34 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:34 16 May 2019

The Sudbury Community Hub, in Northern Road near where the man was found with serious injuries lying in the road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Sudbury Community Hub, in Northern Road near where the man was found with serious injuries lying in the road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A man who was found lying unconscious in the street in Sudbury with serious injuries is now in a stable condition, police have said.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was found lying near Sudbury Community Hub on Chilton Industrial Estate in Northern Road at 6.10am on Wednesday.

He was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries but his condition has now improved to stable.

MORE: Discovery of man with serious injuries causes shock around town

Detectives are still trying to establish how the man suffered his injuries and why he was in Northern Road, and investigations are ongoing.

You may also want to watch:

The man is described as white, of medium build, with very short receding dark hair, and a full dark beard.

He was wearing a white T-shirt, black skinny jeans and black Adidas trainers.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen the man or been near the industrial estate on Northern Road between 6pm yesterday, Tuesday May 14 and 6am on Wednesday May 15 to contact them.

This includes anyone driving nearby with dash cams fitted in their vehicles.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact West CID on 101, quoting reference CAD 26 of 15 May or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

‘He’s someone we love here’ - Town haven’t closed door on former loanee Keane

Will Keane scored three goals in 12 Ipswich Town appearances. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich in strong position to sign 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town are close to a deal for Tranmere striker James Norwood (left). Picture: PA

Most Read

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

‘He’s someone we love here’ - Town haven’t closed door on former loanee Keane

Will Keane scored three goals in 12 Ipswich Town appearances. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich in strong position to sign 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town are close to a deal for Tranmere striker James Norwood (left). Picture: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Please let me have the chance to fight, says mum desperate to see her baby boy grow up

Karen Lane, 48, was diagnosed with rare esophageal cancer last year and has a three year old son. A former mental health nurse, Karen says she would like to see more councilling services for people living with cancer as well as more information provided to patients about upcoming medical trialsPicture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

GP surgery blames Brexit for drugs shortage

Holbrook and Shotley GP surgery in Holbrook Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

‘Smoking car’ shuts one lane of A14 near Orwell Bridge

A lane of the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk is closed. Picture: ARCHANT

Man, 30, found with head injuries by side of road

A 30-year-old man was found with head injuries by the side of the road between Finningham and Rickinghall, near the Suffolk/Norfolk border Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Severe delays on A14 after lorry tyre shredded in blow out

Traffic is building on the A14 around Great Blakenham after a lorry suffered a shredded tyre. Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists