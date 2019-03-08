Condition of man found unconscious in street improves but mystery remains

The Sudbury Community Hub, in Northern Road near where the man was found with serious injuries lying in the road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A man who was found lying unconscious in the street in Sudbury with serious injuries is now in a stable condition, police have said.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was found lying near Sudbury Community Hub on Chilton Industrial Estate in Northern Road at 6.10am on Wednesday.

He was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries but his condition has now improved to stable.

Detectives are still trying to establish how the man suffered his injuries and why he was in Northern Road, and investigations are ongoing.

The man is described as white, of medium build, with very short receding dark hair, and a full dark beard.

He was wearing a white T-shirt, black skinny jeans and black Adidas trainers.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen the man or been near the industrial estate on Northern Road between 6pm yesterday, Tuesday May 14 and 6am on Wednesday May 15 to contact them.

This includes anyone driving nearby with dash cams fitted in their vehicles.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact West CID on 101, quoting reference CAD 26 of 15 May or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.