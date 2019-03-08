Condolences are paid to the families of two men who died on the roads this weekend

The accident on the A14 at Woolpit on August 10 was fatal Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Community leaders have reacted with sadness and shock that two people have died in two separate Suffolk accidents a few miles apart.

The accident involving a motorbike and a car on August 9 happened north of Borley Green with the junction of Warren Lane Picture: GOOGLE MAPS The accident involving a motorbike and a car on August 9 happened north of Borley Green with the junction of Warren Lane Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

In Friday's crash at Borley Green, near Woolpit, a motorcyclist in his 50s from the mid Suffolk area was declared dead at the scene following a crash with a car.

Police officers were called by the ambulance service at about 1.15pm to the scene north of the A14 at the junction with Warren Lane.

Then the following morning, August 10, emergency services were called out to the A14 westbound at Woolpit following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a number of vehicles.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, died at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.

It happened just after 5am on the westbound carriageway and shut the road for several hours while an investigation into the circumstances of the accident got underway.

John Guyler, chairman of Woolpit Parish Council, said: "They are both unusual and I'm obviously very sorry to hear people have died in two separate accidents.

Keith Welham, district councillor for Haughley, Stowupland and Wetherden, passed his condolences onto the men's families.

-Witnesses or anybody with information about Saturday's accident at Woolpit is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team quoting CAD reference 64 of August 10 by visiting the website here or by calling 101.

Anybody who may have relevant dash-cam or mobile phone footage are asked to visit here.

-Anyone who witnessed or has any information about the Borley Green accident is asked to contact the Serious Collision Team at Suffolk Police quoting reference CAD 213 of August 9.

People can complete the online contact form here.

Anybody who may have relevant dash-cam or mobile phone footage are asked to visit here.

People can also email Sgt Lee-Amies here or call 101.