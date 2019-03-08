E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Newmarket conference focuses on vision for future

PUBLISHED: 15:51 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:51 11 September 2019

The Gallops in Newmarket with the town centre in the background Picture: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN

The Gallops in Newmarket with the town centre in the background Picture: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN

Archant

A community conference looking at projects to improve Newmarket is being held for residents and businesses in the town.

It takes place on Tuesday September 24 has been organised by Newmarket Vision, a partnership of public, private and voluntary sector groups set up in 2012.

It is working to improve the town centre, tourism and educational opportunities, traffic and community planning.

You may also want to watch:

Paul West, the chairman of the Newmarket Vision Steering Group, said: "The objectives all state how we wish the town to be in 20 years time.

"We are now a third of the way into the work, a good point to take stock and look ahead.

"Visitors will see the strong start that's been made, find out what's coming up in the next few months and most importantly, tell us if what we are doing is making a difference for local people."

The meeting runs from 10am to 3pm. For more details go to the Newmarket Vision website, email Newmarket Vision or follow @NMKTvision on Twitter.

Most Read

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

‘You bully everyone in the club but I’m not scared of you, let’s have it me and you’ - Walters on moment he and Keane almost fought at Town

Jon Walters has shared the moment he and Roy Keane almost fought in Keane's office at Ipswich Town. Picture: PA/WALTERS

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Lowestoft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

‘You bully everyone in the club but I’m not scared of you, let’s have it me and you’ - Walters on moment he and Keane almost fought at Town

Jon Walters has shared the moment he and Roy Keane almost fought in Keane's office at Ipswich Town. Picture: PA/WALTERS

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Lowestoft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Heathland fire prompts huge emergency response in Ipswich

A picture of the fire from an adjacent field. Picture: RICHARD MAYHEW

‘It shook me to my core’ – Survivors speak out as suicide rates rise

Suzy Clifford, from Bury St Edmunds, is the founder of Hope After Suicide Loss Picture: GREGG BROWN

First look at new Go East Chinese supermarket

Shop owner Yixuan Cheung and husband Tak Cheung are busy stocking the shelves ready to open Go East Ipswich in Tacket Street on Thursday. It is on the ground floor fo the former First Floor Club and Fire & Ice club buildng. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Orwell Bridge set for TWO WEEKS of closures

The Orwell Bridge is set to close overnight for two weeks as Highways England and Graham Construction carry out works Picture: PETER CUTTS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists