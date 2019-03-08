Newmarket conference focuses on vision for future

The Gallops in Newmarket with the town centre in the background Picture: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN Archant

A community conference looking at projects to improve Newmarket is being held for residents and businesses in the town.

It takes place on Tuesday September 24 has been organised by Newmarket Vision, a partnership of public, private and voluntary sector groups set up in 2012.

It is working to improve the town centre, tourism and educational opportunities, traffic and community planning.

Paul West, the chairman of the Newmarket Vision Steering Group, said: "The objectives all state how we wish the town to be in 20 years time.

"We are now a third of the way into the work, a good point to take stock and look ahead.

"Visitors will see the strong start that's been made, find out what's coming up in the next few months and most importantly, tell us if what we are doing is making a difference for local people."

The meeting runs from 10am to 3pm. For more details go to the Newmarket Vision website, email Newmarket Vision or follow @NMKTvision on Twitter.