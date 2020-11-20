Hollywood comes to Suffolk for new thriller movie

Filming is underway for the new thriller Confession, starring Colm Meaney Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Hollywood has come to Suffolk as work begins on a new thriller movie by a local production company.

Colm Meaney is set to star in the new film, alongside True Blood's Stephen Moyer Picture: SHARON LATHAM/PA Colm Meaney is set to star in the new film, alongside True Blood's Stephen Moyer Picture: SHARON LATHAM/PA

Irish film star Colm Meaney, famous for his roles in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Con Air, is set to star in the new film, Confession – which is being produced by local company Picture Perfect.

Written and directed by David Beton, noted for works The Hatton Garden Job and Tower Block, the film follows the twisted tale of Victor Strong – hellbent on confessing for his sins following a vengeful act.

Starring as church priest Father Peter, Meaney is taken hostage by the wounded Strong, portrayed by True Blood star Stephen Moyer, as it is revealed there is more to their paths than meets the eye.

They will be joined by Children of Men and Seven Second star Clare-Hope Ashitey as the leading lady.

Filming began at a church in mid Suffolk earlier this week, with film crews spotted outside on Thursday.

Luncinda Rhodes Thakrar, who runs Picture Perfect with husband Jeet Thakrar, said it was an easy decision to film in Suffolk – although the movie is actually set in Boston.

She said movie fans can look forward to an “intense” thriller.

Mrs Rhodes Thakrar said: “It is going to be a really exciting film – a real intense thriller.

“I used to live in Debenham but now live in Framlingham – both me and my husband love to film in Suffolk, because why wouldn’t you? It is beautiful.

“We like to give back to the community, and the community spirit really is strong here. We’ve made four films here so far and plan to make many more.”

Mrs Rhodes Thakrar added the crew have hired local companies and professionals to help behind the scenes – from caterers to make-up artists – and even a stunt coreographer.

“We do like to try and use local crew,” she said.

Mrs Rhodes Thakrar added filming will also take place in Glenham, but remained tight-lipped about where they will be filming.

“It really is something special to film and be able to work during the pandemic – we are so excited to get back at it again.

“We are taking everything extremely seriously and have strict Covid-19 guidelines in place to make sure everyone is safe.

The film is set for release in 2021.

Earlier this week, it was also revealed that Netflix’s popular hit The Crown had been partly filmed at Somerleyton Hall, near Lowestoft.