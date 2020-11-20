E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Hollywood comes to Suffolk for new thriller movie

PUBLISHED: 17:17 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:17 20 November 2020

Filming is underway for the new thriller Confession, starring Colm Meaney Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Filming is underway for the new thriller Confession, starring Colm Meaney Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Hollywood has come to Suffolk as work begins on a new thriller movie by a local production company.

Colm Meaney is set to star in the new film, alongside True Blood's Stephen Moyer Picture: SHARON LATHAM/PAColm Meaney is set to star in the new film, alongside True Blood's Stephen Moyer Picture: SHARON LATHAM/PA

Irish film star Colm Meaney, famous for his roles in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Con Air, is set to star in the new film, Confession – which is being produced by local company Picture Perfect.

Written and directed by David Beton, noted for works The Hatton Garden Job and Tower Block, the film follows the twisted tale of Victor Strong – hellbent on confessing for his sins following a vengeful act.

MORE: See Suffolk’s Somerleyton Hall transformed into Sandringham for The Crown

Starring as church priest Father Peter, Meaney is taken hostage by the wounded Strong, portrayed by True Blood star Stephen Moyer, as it is revealed there is more to their paths than meets the eye.

They will be joined by Children of Men and Seven Second star Clare-Hope Ashitey as the leading lady.

Filming began at a church in mid Suffolk earlier this week, with film crews spotted outside on Thursday.

Luncinda Rhodes Thakrar, who runs Picture Perfect with husband Jeet Thakrar, said it was an easy decision to film in Suffolk – although the movie is actually set in Boston.

She said movie fans can look forward to an “intense” thriller.

Mrs Rhodes Thakrar said: “It is going to be a really exciting film – a real intense thriller.

“I used to live in Debenham but now live in Framlingham – both me and my husband love to film in Suffolk, because why wouldn’t you? It is beautiful.

“We like to give back to the community, and the community spirit really is strong here. We’ve made four films here so far and plan to make many more.”

Mrs Rhodes Thakrar added the crew have hired local companies and professionals to help behind the scenes – from caterers to make-up artists – and even a stunt coreographer.

“We do like to try and use local crew,” she said.

Mrs Rhodes Thakrar added filming will also take place in Glenham, but remained tight-lipped about where they will be filming.

“It really is something special to film and be able to work during the pandemic – we are so excited to get back at it again.

“We are taking everything extremely seriously and have strict Covid-19 guidelines in place to make sure everyone is safe.

The film is set for release in 2021.

Earlier this week, it was also revealed that Netflix’s popular hit The Crown had been partly filmed at Somerleyton Hall, near Lowestoft.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ipswich Hospital closes four wards amid Covid-19 outbreak

Four wards at Ipwich Hospital are now closed to new admissions due to a coronavirus outbreak Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lambert on two more mystery injuries and whether Vincent-Young will play for Town this season

Kane Vincent-Young hasn't played for Ipswich Town in more than a year. Picture Pagepix Ltd

1,000 pupils forced to self-isolate after Covid cases confirmed at 45 schools

Suffolk County Council's Jack Abbott praised teachers and school staff for their hard work in testing circumstances Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hollywood comes to Suffolk for new thriller movie

Filming is underway for the new thriller Confession, starring Colm Meaney Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘They’re at the top end of the table for a reason’ - Shrews’ boss Ricketts heaps praise on Town ahead of clash

Town fans celebrate during the 3-0 home win over Shrewsbury Town at the start of last season. Picture: STEVE WALLER