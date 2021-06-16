Lanes reopen after A14 collision causes three miles of congestion
Published: 10:20 AM June 16, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
Three miles of congestion built up after two lanes on the A14 were closed early today, following a collision near Newmarket.
It is understood that two lorries were involved in the crash at Exning.
The road was closed westbound between junctions 38 and 37, and Highways England said this which was likely to add around 45 mins to usual journey times.
However, Highways England said all lanes are now running.
The vehicles involved in the collision have now been moved to a safe location by traffic officers at scene to await recovery.
You may also want to watch:
Suffolk Police have been approached for comment.
Most Read
- 1 First look at £10m Sudbury garden centre revamp
- 2 WATCH: 'Selfish' drug-driver ploughs into police detective's vehicle
- 3 'I can't carry it' - Shock as plant starts growing eight inches a day
- 4 QPR trigger buy-out clause to sign Dozzell for £1m
- 5 'I'll always have love for Ipswich, but it was time to move on' - Dozzell signs for QPR
- 6 Mum of 'beautiful' Lily calls for young people to have their hearts tested
- 7 Gill has 'no regrets' over Norwich to Ipswich switch
- 8 Teenage county lines drug dealer handed suspended prison sentence
- 9 Tim Hortons restaurant in Ipswich given green light
- 10 If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus