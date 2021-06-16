News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lanes reopen after A14 collision causes three miles of congestion

Judy Rimmer

Published: 10:20 AM June 16, 2021   
A14 Newmarket

There was an accident today on the A14 near Newmarket (file image) - Credit: Google Maps

Three miles of congestion built up after two lanes on the A14 were closed early today, following a collision near Newmarket.

It is understood that two lorries were involved in the crash at Exning.

The road was closed westbound between junctions 38 and 37, and Highways England said this which was likely to add around 45 mins to usual journey times.

However, Highways England said all lanes are now running.

The vehicles involved in the collision have now been moved to a safe location by traffic officers at scene to await recovery.

Suffolk Police have been approached for comment.

A14
Newmarket News

