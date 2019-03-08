Thunderstorms

'Silly mistake' costs man who punched training centre windows more than £1,500

PUBLISHED: 16:21 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:39 19 June 2019

Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk man has been ordered to pay for the damage he caused to the windows of a business in a fit of rage.

Connor Brand broke his thumb punching out three windows at Bridge Management Training, in The Avenue, Newmarket, in the early hours of Sunday, December 15 last year.

Police traced DNA from blood on shards of glass back to the 22-year-old, of no fixed address but formerly of Mildenhall, who answered no comment to questions when interviewed on January 16.

On Tuesday, he admitted causing criminal damage worth £1,558.34 at Suffolk Magistrates' Court.

Ellie Carter, representing Brand, said he was very remorseful for making a "silly mistake" while under the influence of alcohol and angered by an earlier incident in which a relative was punched at a nightclub.

He received a 12-month community order, including 50 hours of unpaid work, and must pay for the damage.

