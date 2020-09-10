E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man accused of stealing BMW from driveway of property

10 September, 2020 - 11:30
Connor Higgins entered no plea to the charges at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

A 21-year-old man has appeared in court accused of stealing a BMW from outside a Suffolk address.

Connor Higgins is alleged to have stolen a BMW 116 from the driveway of a property in Great Cornard overnight between November 21 and 22 last year.

Higgins, of St Edmunds Close, Stowmarket, has also been charged with fraudulently using a bank card to buy £20.35 of items from a Newmarket filling station on November 22 and with handling stolen number plates on November 23.

He gave no indication of plea to the three charges during a short hearing at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Colette Harper submitted that the case was unsuitable for summary trial and asked magistrates to defer jurisdiction to the crown court.

Higgins was remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on October 7.

