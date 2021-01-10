Leg amputees to embark on 700-mile challenge
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Travelling 700 miles would be tough for most people - but these two friends and leg amputees are tackling the mammoth distance on crutches to raise funds for mental health charity Mind.
Paul Clark, 43, from Mildenhall, and Marc Pitman, 60, from Fornham All Saints, have already tackled challenges together before on their crutches - including being part of a group which climbed Mount Snowdon.
They had hoped to do another challenge last year, but were prevented from doing so because of coronavirus restrictions.
Now, the pair are to take part in the Conqueror Virtual Challenges, which encourage people to run, walk or otherwise cover the distances of famous landscapes in their own time.
The friends selected a number of challenges which amount to more than 700 miles in total, including Mount Everest (40 miles), Mount Fuji (46 miles), the Great Ocean Road, Australia (149 miles), Cabot Trail, Canada (185 miles) and the Grand Canyon (280 miles).
You may also want to watch:
"We thought we would be able to do them during our exercise in lockdown," said Mr Clark.
"I thought it would be good to do something for people with mental ill health and it will let other amputees they can do this."
Most Read
- 1 Where are Suffolk's top 10 Covid-19 hotspots?
- 2 First look at plans for new 1,300-home estate
- 3 More than 11,000 Covid infections in seven days as rates continue to rise across the region
- 4 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 3-2 home loss to Swindon
- 5 Ipswich Town 2-3 Swindon Town: Lambert's men begin 2021 with home loss
- 6 Explained – rules on support bubbles in lockdown 3
- 7 New camping site could bring holiday trade to village
- 8 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 3-2 loss to Swindon Town
- 9 'It wasn't good enough' - Taylor on 3-2 home loss to lowly Swindon
- 10 Up to 1 in 100 people in Suffolk currently have coronavirus
The friends have planned two walks a week during their allotted exercise time of 5.5miles each, which they will carry out on their crutches.
They will then make up the rest of the mileage at home on rowing machines.
They envisage the challenge will take around 16 weeks to finish. The men hope to raise £10,000 in the process.
Mr Pitman, a former fitness instructor, said that it was important for the pair to keep pushing themselves, even during lockdown.
"If you stop doing something, you have to have a challenge," said Mr Pitman.
"That's why we did Snowdon.
"It's good for us to do something but this will be a different challenge."
To the friends' fundraising efforts, click here.