Published: 5:15 PM January 10, 2021

Paul and Marc are walking to raise money for charity Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Travelling 700 miles would be tough for most people - but these two friends and leg amputees are tackling the mammoth distance on crutches to raise funds for mental health charity Mind.

Paul Clark, 43, from Mildenhall, and Marc Pitman, 60, from Fornham All Saints, have already tackled challenges together before on their crutches - including being part of a group which climbed Mount Snowdon.

They had hoped to do another challenge last year, but were prevented from doing so because of coronavirus restrictions.

Now, the pair are to take part in the Conqueror Virtual Challenges, which encourage people to run, walk or otherwise cover the distances of famous landscapes in their own time.

Paul Clark is looking forward to the challenge ahead - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The friends selected a number of challenges which amount to more than 700 miles in total, including Mount Everest (40 miles), Mount Fuji (46 miles), the Great Ocean Road, Australia (149 miles), Cabot Trail, Canada (185 miles) and the Grand Canyon (280 miles).

"We thought we would be able to do them during our exercise in lockdown," said Mr Clark.

Paul and Marc will be tackling the challenge over the next few months - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"I thought it would be good to do something for people with mental ill health and it will let other amputees they can do this."

The friends have planned two walks a week during their allotted exercise time of 5.5miles each, which they will carry out on their crutches.

They will then make up the rest of the mileage at home on rowing machines.

They envisage the challenge will take around 16 weeks to finish. The men hope to raise £10,000 in the process.

Marc Pitman says its important for the pair to keep pushing themselves - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Mr Pitman, a former fitness instructor, said that it was important for the pair to keep pushing themselves, even during lockdown.

"If you stop doing something, you have to have a challenge," said Mr Pitman.

"That's why we did Snowdon.

"It's good for us to do something but this will be a different challenge."

To the friends' fundraising efforts, click here.