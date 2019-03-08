Heavy Showers

'A leader doesn't need to be a details person' - Voters share thoughts at Tory hustings

PUBLISHED: 22:36 13 July 2019 | UPDATED: 22:44 13 July 2019

Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson during a Tory leadership hustings in Colchester, Essex Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson during a Tory leadership hustings in Colchester, Essex Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Tory members from across the region shared their opinions on Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt at tonight's penultimate leadership hustings in Essex.

Conservative Party leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt during a Tory leadership hustings in Colchester, Essex Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIREConservative Party leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt during a Tory leadership hustings in Colchester, Essex Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Mr Hunt took to the stage ahead of Mr Johnson as they took turns to address the audience in Maldon, near Colchester, for the hustings on Saturday evening.

Some of those who attended had already cast their ballot, while others were still undecided after the event.

Anne Allan, 76, from Colchester, said she voted for Mr Johnson before attending the hustings.

Speaking as people filed out of the hall, she said: "Boris cheers people up.

"We've had three years of being sneered at and basically treated in a very sort of defeatist way.

"I think we've reached the stage where we need someone just to cheer us up.

"A leader doesn't need to be a details person. A leader needs to choose well and delegate."

Office manager Leigh Tate, who is in her 40s and lives in Colchester, said she has already voted for the current Foreign Secretary.

Asked why, she said: "Purely because I believe him and he answers questions.

"That's the most important thing. Boris does not answer questions."

Mark Armitage, from Assington near Sudbury, Suffolk, said: "I was impressed by both and it's really a question about style.

"You've got one who's all gung-ho and they're very motivating and the other one who seems to be a lot more composed and thought the whole problem through," he said, clarifying that the former was Mr Johnson and the latter Mr Hunt.

The 55-year-old, who delivers apprenticeships in financial services, added: "In the Tory party, you've got a choice of two different types of leaderships and it will be interesting to see who comes out of this (on top).

"It sounds like Boris is going to win anyway, who knows."

He said he has yet to cast his ballot and has not decided who he will vote for.

