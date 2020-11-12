Distancing dogs visit famous doorsteps of Constable Country for lockdown 2

Mr Noodles and his best friend Wilfred are visiting doors across Constable Country this lockdown. Picture: GRAHAM REED GRAHAM REED

They stole the hearts of Constable Country with a social distancing photo tour in the first lockdown, and now the pair of miniature schnauzers have set out on a new picture project in the village of East Bergholt.

The famous pooches Mr Noodles and Wilfred Humphrey with their owner Graham Reed at their home in East Bergholt. Picture: GRAHAM REED The famous pooches Mr Noodles and Wilfred Humphrey with their owner Graham Reed at their home in East Bergholt. Picture: GRAHAM REED

Mr Noodles and Wilfred Humphrey became social media stars in the first lockdown after their owner Graham Reed shared snaps on Facebook of them ‘social distancing’ in the villages of Flatford, East Bergholt and Dedham.

They proved to be a huge hit with locals, sharing their daily travels around some of Constable Country’s most famous landscapes.

Mr Noodles and his best friend Wilfred are the stars of a new lockdown calendar. Picture: GRAHAM REED Mr Noodles and his best friend Wilfred are the stars of a new lockdown calendar. Picture: GRAHAM REED

Now they are visiting new doors each day to “add a little joy” to people’s lives as the country is locked down for a second time.

Mr Reed said the response for the ‘At Your Door’ campaign has been “amazing” so far, with new suggestions coming in thick and fast for doors for them to visit.

Mr Noodles and his best friend Wilfred at door number eight - probably one of their most famous and oldest doors, at Willy Lott’s House, Flatford. Picture: GRAHAM REED Mr Noodles and his best friend Wilfred at door number eight - probably one of their most famous and oldest doors, at Willy Lott’s House, Flatford. Picture: GRAHAM REED

“At Your Door is as simply as it says, the boys just turning up at known doors, old doors, historic doors, famous doors and even your own door upon request and agreement,” said Mr Reed, who has lived in East Bergholt for more than a decade.

“We are doing it just to add a little joy in people’s day and for us all to think of who may be again alone within their own environment, not seeing anyone or leaving the house as much as they would normally.”

Mr Noodles and his best friend Wilfred at door number seven- the recently reopened The Lion Brasserie. Garage. Picture: GRAHAM REED Mr Noodles and his best friend Wilfred at door number seven- the recently reopened The Lion Brasserie. Garage. Picture: GRAHAM REED

When starting off the first photo tour, Mr Reed said he didn’t realise the impact the photos would have on people who are cooped up or feeling lonely.

So far, the famous dogs have visited the doorstep of Willy Lott’s Cottage in Flatford, which appears in several paintings by John Constable, notably The Hay Wain, along with the East End Butchers, The Lion Brasserie and Cook & Sons Garage. Their daily travels are being documented on the ‘Mr Noodles & his best friend Wilfred’ Facebook page.

Mr Noodles and his best friend Wilfred at door number six - Cook & Sons Garage. Picture: GRAHAM REED Mr Noodles and his best friend Wilfred at door number six - Cook & Sons Garage. Picture: GRAHAM REED

Mr Reed said: “After the last exploits and the messages of support from locals who found comfort and pleasure in seeing our pictures every day, we have by request created a lockdown calendar of all the best pictures taken during the summer.”

He hopes to sell in excess of 150 calendars from the summer and profits will be split between Schnauzerfest and St Mary’s Church of East Bergholt.

Mr Noodles and his best friend Wilfred at door number five - Bridge Cottage in East Bergholt. Picture: GRAHAM REED Mr Noodles and his best friend Wilfred at door number five - Bridge Cottage in East Bergholt. Picture: GRAHAM REED

They can be ordered off the ‘Mr Noodles & his best friend Wilfred’ Facebook page.

Door number four was at St Mary's Church in East Bergholt and was all about remembering those people who put their lives before others in the past and now. Picture: GRAHAM REED Door number four was at St Mary's Church in East Bergholt and was all about remembering those people who put their lives before others in the past and now. Picture: GRAHAM REED

The third door of the dogs' 30 day lockdown doorstep tour. Picture: GRAHAM REED The third door of the dogs' 30 day lockdown doorstep tour. Picture: GRAHAM REED

Door two is at East End Butchers. Picture: GRAHAM REED Door two is at East End Butchers. Picture: GRAHAM REED

At Your Door - is the new lockdown campaign by Mr Noodles and his best friend Wilfred. Picture: GRAHAM REED At Your Door - is the new lockdown campaign by Mr Noodles and his best friend Wilfred. Picture: GRAHAM REED