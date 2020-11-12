Distancing dogs visit famous doorsteps of Constable Country for lockdown 2
PUBLISHED: 12:55 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:08 12 November 2020
GRAHAM REED
They stole the hearts of Constable Country with a social distancing photo tour in the first lockdown, and now the pair of miniature schnauzers have set out on a new picture project in the village of East Bergholt.
Mr Noodles and Wilfred Humphrey became social media stars in the first lockdown after their owner Graham Reed shared snaps on Facebook of them ‘social distancing’ in the villages of Flatford, East Bergholt and Dedham.
MORE: Distancing dogs become social media stars in Constable Country
They proved to be a huge hit with locals, sharing their daily travels around some of Constable Country’s most famous landscapes.
Now they are visiting new doors each day to “add a little joy” to people’s lives as the country is locked down for a second time.
Mr Reed said the response for the ‘At Your Door’ campaign has been “amazing” so far, with new suggestions coming in thick and fast for doors for them to visit.
“At Your Door is as simply as it says, the boys just turning up at known doors, old doors, historic doors, famous doors and even your own door upon request and agreement,” said Mr Reed, who has lived in East Bergholt for more than a decade.
“We are doing it just to add a little joy in people’s day and for us all to think of who may be again alone within their own environment, not seeing anyone or leaving the house as much as they would normally.”
When starting off the first photo tour, Mr Reed said he didn’t realise the impact the photos would have on people who are cooped up or feeling lonely.
So far, the famous dogs have visited the doorstep of Willy Lott’s Cottage in Flatford, which appears in several paintings by John Constable, notably The Hay Wain, along with the East End Butchers, The Lion Brasserie and Cook & Sons Garage. Their daily travels are being documented on the ‘Mr Noodles & his best friend Wilfred’ Facebook page.
Mr Reed said: “After the last exploits and the messages of support from locals who found comfort and pleasure in seeing our pictures every day, we have by request created a lockdown calendar of all the best pictures taken during the summer.”
He hopes to sell in excess of 150 calendars from the summer and profits will be split between Schnauzerfest and St Mary’s Church of East Bergholt.
They can be ordered off the ‘Mr Noodles & his best friend Wilfred’ Facebook page.
