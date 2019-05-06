Heavy Showers

Fears for missing 85-year-old said to be 'unsteady on her feet'

06 May, 2019 - 23:34
Constance Williams, 85, from Newmarket, has been reported as missing. Picture: COURTESY OF SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Constance Williams, 85, from Newmarket, has been reported as missing. Picture: COURTESY OF SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

An appeal has been launched to find a missing 85-year-old woman who is said to be “unsteady on her feet” and unable to walk far.

Constance Williams, from Newmarket, was last seen at about 10am on Sunday, May 5 in Green Road in the town.

Suffolk police say they believe her to either be in the local area or in London but said in a statement: “Constance is very unsteady on her feet and she cannot walk far.”

She is described as a white, 5ft 6in tall and of heavy build.

She has shoulder length grey, wavy hair. She was last seen wearing a beige jacket, dark coloured trousers and carrying a white handbag.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Suffolk police via the 101 non-emergency number.

