Take a virtual tour of the new sixth form college in Bury St Edmunds

A CGI of how the new Abbeygate Sixth Form College in Bury St Edmunds will look Picture: ABBEYGATE SFC Archant

Building work has finally started on a multi-million pound new sixth form centre in Bury St Edmunds - which will open in September next year.

Abbeygate Sixth Form College will be based on the upper playing field of King Edward VI School in Bury, and will be accessed from Beetons Way.

It was initially hoped the site would be ready to house students from September this year but building delays put the opening date back to the start of the academic year in 2020.

However, students who are beginning their A-levels with Abbeygate in September will be accommodated at West Suffolk College for the first academic year until building work is complete.

David Gartland - new prinicpal of Abbeygate Sixth Form College Picture: ABBEYGATE SFC David Gartland - new prinicpal of Abbeygate Sixth Form College Picture: ABBEYGATE SFC

All teachers for the new sixth form college have now been appointed and two prominent positions have been filled by well-known figures from King Edward VI School.

Stuart Small, who is the current assistant headteacher and head of sixth form, will be Abbeygate's director of curriculum and Abbi Thorpe, who is the current sixth form co-ordinator at the Bury School will become student services manager.

The college will offer more than 30 A-level courses to 16-19 year olds from across the whole of west Suffolk.

A CGI inside the new building Picture: ABBEYGATE SFC A CGI inside the new building Picture: ABBEYGATE SFC

David Gartland, principal of Abbeygate Sixth Form College, said the construction work marks an "exciting new chapter" for education in west Suffolk.

"I am absolutely thrilled that work on the new site has begun. This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in sixth form education for this area, a chapter I'm proud to be at the heart of," he said.

"I am also absolutely delighted to welcome Stuart and Abbi to the team. Both are exceptional professionals and share our drive, enthusiasm and commitment to providing Abbeygate students with the best possible education and support."

A CGI inside the new building Picture: ABBEYGATE SFC A CGI inside the new building Picture: ABBEYGATE SFC

Students can apply via Abbeygate's website and interested students and parents are being invited to attend an open event from 5.30pm to 7.30pm at West Suffolk College on Wednesday, June 19.

Teachers will be on hand to answer questions and there will be the chance to view plans for the Abbeygate teaching and learning spaces.

A CGI inside the new sixth form college in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ABBEYGATE SFC A CGI inside the new sixth form college in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ABBEYGATE SFC