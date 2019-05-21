Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Take a virtual tour of the new sixth form college in Bury St Edmunds

21 May, 2019 - 18:00
A CGI of how the new Abbeygate Sixth Form College in Bury St Edmunds will look Picture: ABBEYGATE SFC

A CGI of how the new Abbeygate Sixth Form College in Bury St Edmunds will look Picture: ABBEYGATE SFC

Archant

Building work has finally started on a multi-million pound new sixth form centre in Bury St Edmunds - which will open in September next year.

Abbeygate Sixth Form College will be based on the upper playing field of King Edward VI School in Bury, and will be accessed from Beetons Way.

It was initially hoped the site would be ready to house students from September this year but building delays put the opening date back to the start of the academic year in 2020.

However, students who are beginning their A-levels with Abbeygate in September will be accommodated at West Suffolk College for the first academic year until building work is complete.

David Gartland - new prinicpal of Abbeygate Sixth Form College Picture: ABBEYGATE SFCDavid Gartland - new prinicpal of Abbeygate Sixth Form College Picture: ABBEYGATE SFC

All teachers for the new sixth form college have now been appointed and two prominent positions have been filled by well-known figures from King Edward VI School.

Stuart Small, who is the current assistant headteacher and head of sixth form, will be Abbeygate's director of curriculum and Abbi Thorpe, who is the current sixth form co-ordinator at the Bury School will become student services manager.

MORE: Plans for new state-of-the-art Bury St Edmunds sixth form are approved

The college will offer more than 30 A-level courses to 16-19 year olds from across the whole of west Suffolk.

A CGI inside the new building Picture: ABBEYGATE SFCA CGI inside the new building Picture: ABBEYGATE SFC

David Gartland, principal of Abbeygate Sixth Form College, said the construction work marks an "exciting new chapter" for education in west Suffolk.

"I am absolutely thrilled that work on the new site has begun. This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in sixth form education for this area, a chapter I'm proud to be at the heart of," he said.

"I am also absolutely delighted to welcome Stuart and Abbi to the team. Both are exceptional professionals and share our drive, enthusiasm and commitment to providing Abbeygate students with the best possible education and support."

A CGI inside the new building Picture: ABBEYGATE SFCA CGI inside the new building Picture: ABBEYGATE SFC

Students can apply via Abbeygate's website and interested students and parents are being invited to attend an open event from 5.30pm to 7.30pm at West Suffolk College on Wednesday, June 19.

Teachers will be on hand to answer questions and there will be the chance to view plans for the Abbeygate teaching and learning spaces.

A CGI inside the new sixth form college in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ABBEYGATE SFCA CGI inside the new sixth form college in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ABBEYGATE SFC

Construction work has started on the new Abbeygate Sixth Form College in Bury St Edmunds Picture: DANNY HEWITTConstruction work has started on the new Abbeygate Sixth Form College in Bury St Edmunds Picture: DANNY HEWITT

Most Read

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

Exit Interview: Spence was yet another Ipswich Town right-back stop gap... now he’s mixing with Hollywood’s finest

Jordan Spence will leave Ipswich Town at the end of his contract. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – The first three recipients of the Suffolk Medal

Sally Fogden MBE was one of the driving forces behind the Addington Fund Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

Exit Interview: Spence was yet another Ipswich Town right-back stop gap... now he’s mixing with Hollywood’s finest

Jordan Spence will leave Ipswich Town at the end of his contract. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – The first three recipients of the Suffolk Medal

Sally Fogden MBE was one of the driving forces behind the Addington Fund Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

24 arrests made in Suffolk during national county lines crack down

Weapons, money and drugs were seized from a property in Ipswich during the crack down. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Fire drama as blaze in trailer spreads to garage

Firefighters were called to the scene of a garage fire in Eye this morning Picture: ARCHANT

Colin Currie: Inquest into death of Bury St Edmunds musician, 26

the inquest into the death of Colin Currie, 26, in Bury St Edmunds, began on May 21, 2019 Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Tributes paid after death of ‘inspirational’ former schoolmaster

Former master at the Abbey prep school at Woodbridge School Nicholas Garrett Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Take a virtual tour of the new sixth form college in Bury St Edmunds

A CGI of how the new Abbeygate Sixth Form College in Bury St Edmunds will look Picture: ABBEYGATE SFC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists