Ground broken at long-awaited new skate park

Left tp right: Councillor Margaret Maybury, public realm officer Sarah Carter, Jonathan Sandford from the Sudbury Skate Park User Group, operations manager for Gravity, Duncan Holley, Channon King from the Sudbury Skate Park User Group, public realm officer Helen Cufley, councillors John Ward and Jan Osborne Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL Archant

Ground has been broken ahead of the construction of Sudbury’s long-awaited new skate park – with work set to begin next week.

The new facility in Belle Vue Park is the second phase of works to take place following the completion of a new Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA) at the park.

Councillors from Babergh District Council were joined by Sudbury Skate Park Users Group members Jonathan Sandford and Channon King and operations manager Duncan Holley from contractors Gravity to celebrate the groundbreaking.

Councillors Margaret Maybury, Jan Osborne and John Ward officially broke the ground with work set to begin on Monday, November 19.

Mrs Osborne, deputy leader of Babergh District Council, said: “The work represents the outcome of lot of hard work by community groups and residents. It was essential to regenerate this facility in line with what its users wanted and needed.

“Belle Vue Park is a great asset, and the skate park will only help to make the park a wonderful attraction to be cherished for many years to come.”

The new skate/BMX park will replace the previous skate park and, following consultation with skate park users earlier this year, will feature sprayed concrete ramps and features for bikers and skaters to enjoy.

Mrs Maybury, Babergh District Council cabinet member for communities, said: “The new skate park will offer a fantastic space for young people to get active outdoors, with skateboarding and BMX rapidly growing in popularity.

“The skate park alongside the newly completed games area are the result of community groups and councillors coming together to create something that will support the whole community.”

Babergh said it was hoped the newly developed MUGA and skate/BMX park would be officially opened to the public later this year, with opening ceremonies planned to take place around March 2019.

Jonathan Sandford and Channon King, of Sudbury Skate Park Users Group, said: “We’re delighted with the look and style of the new skate park.

“It’s been carefully designed to inspire youngsters and encourage them to develop their skills regardless of their skating ability.

“The council have been instrumental in making sure the skate park fits the needs of its users.

“It will be well-used and loved for years to come and the great location provides a perfect backdrop to grab a skateboard and give it a go.”