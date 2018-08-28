Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ground broken at long-awaited new skate park

PUBLISHED: 14:52 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:53 07 November 2018

Left tp right: Councillor Margaret Maybury, public realm officer Sarah Carter, Jonathan Sandford from the Sudbury Skate Park User Group, operations manager for Gravity, Duncan Holley, Channon King from the Sudbury Skate Park User Group, public realm officer Helen Cufley, councillors John Ward and Jan Osborne Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL

Left tp right: Councillor Margaret Maybury, public realm officer Sarah Carter, Jonathan Sandford from the Sudbury Skate Park User Group, operations manager for Gravity, Duncan Holley, Channon King from the Sudbury Skate Park User Group, public realm officer Helen Cufley, councillors John Ward and Jan Osborne Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL

Archant

Ground has been broken ahead of the construction of Sudbury’s long-awaited new skate park – with work set to begin next week.

The new facility in Belle Vue Park is the second phase of works to take place following the completion of a new Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA) at the park.

Councillors from Babergh District Council were joined by Sudbury Skate Park Users Group members Jonathan Sandford and Channon King and operations manager Duncan Holley from contractors Gravity to celebrate the groundbreaking.

Councillors Margaret Maybury, Jan Osborne and John Ward officially broke the ground with work set to begin on Monday, November 19.

Mrs Osborne, deputy leader of Babergh District Council, said: “The work represents the outcome of lot of hard work by community groups and residents. It was essential to regenerate this facility in line with what its users wanted and needed.

“Belle Vue Park is a great asset, and the skate park will only help to make the park a wonderful attraction to be cherished for many years to come.”

The new skate/BMX park will replace the previous skate park and, following consultation with skate park users earlier this year, will feature sprayed concrete ramps and features for bikers and skaters to enjoy.

Mrs Maybury, Babergh District Council cabinet member for communities, said: “The new skate park will offer a fantastic space for young people to get active outdoors, with skateboarding and BMX rapidly growing in popularity.

“The skate park alongside the newly completed games area are the result of community groups and councillors coming together to create something that will support the whole community.”

Babergh said it was hoped the newly developed MUGA and skate/BMX park would be officially opened to the public later this year, with opening ceremonies planned to take place around March 2019.

Jonathan Sandford and Channon King, of Sudbury Skate Park Users Group, said: “We’re delighted with the look and style of the new skate park.

“It’s been carefully designed to inspire youngsters and encourage them to develop their skills regardless of their skating ability.

“The council have been instrumental in making sure the skate park fits the needs of its users.

“It will be well-used and loved for years to come and the great location provides a perfect backdrop to grab a skateboard and give it a go.”

Topic Tags:

Hundreds flock to the cathedral for Eve of Peace ceremony

Yesterday, 21:35 Russell Cook
The exhortation was read by Daniel Saunders, the nine-year-old great-grandson of Sergeant Arthur Saunders VC, a Suffolk Regiment soldier from Ipswich awarded the Victoria Cross at the Battle of Loos in 1915. Picture: CPL JAMIE HART

It was full of poignancy and pageantry and attended by up to 800 people from across a wide spectrum of communities in Suffolk.

Westminster’s ‘chronic underfunding’ of education impacting on Suffolk County Council finances

Yesterday, 19:45 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Suffolk County Council is facing a £7.5m overspend for 2018/19 Picture: ARCHANT

“Chronic underfunding” of education by the government has been blamed for a council’s overspending on children’s services.

School sweethearts get dream wedding pictures at Clacton Pier

Yesterday, 19:45 Will Jefford
They were even photographed on the bumper cars dressed in their wedding clothes. Picture: CHRISTIAN DAVIES

Married life got off to a bumpy start for a Frinton couple as they visited Clacton Pier for their wedding photographs - using the dodgems to get a dream snap.

Exclusive Man takes newborn baby to Ipswich Town match

Yesterday, 19:30 Dominic Moffitt
At only 14-days-old Michael Anthony Capeling attends his first match Picture: KRIS CAPELING

Michael Capeling can claim to be Ipswich Town FC’s newest fan having made his home debut at Portman Road at just 14-days-old.

Have you seen missing 83-year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge?

Yesterday, 19:08 Adam Howlett
Police are searching for missing 83--year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are appealing for help finding a missing 83-year-old man from Woodbridge.

Updated A14 Orwell Bridge cleared following three-vehicle crash

Yesterday, 18:33 Adam Howlett
Police are at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GREGG BROWN

The A14 Orwell Bridge has fully opened to traffic after a three-vehicle crash caused heavy tailbacks earlier this evening.

‘Our big retail stores don’t have a future anymore’, warns Suffolk property expert

Yesterday, 18:31 Jessica Hill
Last day of trading at BHS in Ipswich in 2016

A property consultant has spoken out about the challenge of finding tenants willing to move into Suffolk’s rising number of empty retail premises.

Most read

Corrie McKeague’s mum says he may have left area last seen on foot

Corrie's mother Nicola Urquhart returns to Bury St Edmunds on the two-year anniversary of her son's disappearance Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

How living with captain Chambers has helped Lankester reach the Ipswich Town first-team

Jack Lankester is grateful for the support he receives from captain Luke Chambers. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Have you seen missing 83-year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge?

Police are searching for missing 83--year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video Watch as Lambert meets with legends Butcher, Burley and Wark as he plots Ipswich Town survival bid

Matt Gill, Jimmy Walker, George Burley, Paul Lambert, John Wark, Stuart Taylor, Terry Butcher and Jim Henry, pictured at Playford Road. Picture: ITFC

Jail starts calling prisoners ‘residents’ and cells ‘rooms’

HMP Warren Hill in Hollesley, Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

‘Another 40 years of traffic misery’ - anger at decision NOT to build Sudbury bypass

Labour transport spokesman Jack Owen is unhappy at Suffolk County Council's decision not to build a bypass in Sudbury Picture: SUFFOLK LABOUR GROUP

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24