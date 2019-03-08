E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Consultant rheumatologist retires after 26 years

PUBLISHED: 09:58 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:58 07 August 2019

Dr David O’Reilly, consultant rheumatologist, has retired from West Suffolk Hospital Picture: WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL

Dr David O'Reilly, consultant rheumatologist, has retired from West Suffolk Hospital Picture: WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL

Archant

A consultant rheumatologist from West Suffolk Hospital has retired after 26 years - leaving behind a thriving department which he developed.

Dr David O'Reilly first joined the Bury St Edmunds hospital in 1993 and set about creating a brand new rheumatology department from scratch.

Dr O'Reilly said: "It was tough to begin with, but I surrounded myself with the right people, who were like-minded, innovative and patient-focused.  "We all worked together to create a happy, healthy working atmosphere. Everyone, whatever role, be it doctor, nurse, clinical and non-clinical, contributes their ideas so our whole department is unified and knows what the goals are.

You may also want to watch:

"I've introduced a lot of changes over the years, as we are always keeping up to date with new research and the best treatments. If I leave a legacy, I hope it's that everyone's opinion counts, and that good team work makes for an efficient department."

Rheumatologists treat a wide remit of patients with inflammatory joint disease such as rheumatoid arthritis, metabolic bone disorders such as osteoporosis, connective tissues diseases such as systemic lupus erythematosus, and soft tissues rheumatism such as tennis elbow.

The hospital's rheumatology department has now grown and has some of the shortest waiting times in East Anglia for GP referrals.

Dr O'Reilly added: "I feel privileged to have been a consultant at such an excellent hospital, that is truly supported by the community in which it is situated.  "I have also always been supported along the way by an amazing, hard-working team, and by the hospital's executive team. As a consultant you are a person of trust, and that has been a real privilege."

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘He is looking to sign some players for your manager’ – Posh owner reveals Marcus Evans’ chat with Fry

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed on Twitter that Marcus Evans and Barry Fry spoke earlier this week. Picture: ITFC/PA

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘He is looking to sign some players for your manager’ – Posh owner reveals Marcus Evans’ chat with Fry

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed on Twitter that Marcus Evans and Barry Fry spoke earlier this week. Picture: ITFC/PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Griff says ‘cheese wedge’ homes plan puts town ‘under considerable threat’

A CGI giving an aerial view of how the development could look stretching down towards the Deben Picture: HOOPERS ARCHITECTS

Dramatic first pictures from scene of huge house fire

It took 15 fire crews from Suffolk and Norfolk to control the blaze in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

‘No faith in seeing a penny’ - Boarding school abuse victims’ latest compensation blow

Former headmaster at St Georges School Derek Slade was jailed in 2010 for abusing pupils in the 1970s and 1980s Picture: ARCHIVE

Use of stop-and-search powers by police rises by a quarter across Suffolk

Student police officers learning how to carry out stop and search Picture: IAN BURT

Burton and Doncaster interest could see Murphy head to League One with Ipswich return unlikely

Daryl Murphy is now aged 36. He started 21 games for Nottingham Forest last season. Photo: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists